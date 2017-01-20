Demons swept by Wildcats on tough trip | PostIndependent.com

On the road for a tough non-conference matchup with the Fruita Monument Wildcats on Friday night, the Glenwood Springs Demons were swept by scores of 47-29 in the girls game and 78-33 in the boys game.

Starting things off with the girls game, Glenwood was looking to avenge a 46-26 loss earlier in the season to the Wildcats, but it wasn’t a night for revenge as the Demons struggled in the second and third quarters defensively, allowing the Wildcats to score 17 and 20 points in the two quarters to run away with the win.

Early on, Glenwood put up a tough fight as the Demons and Wildcats were tied at 8-8 after one quarter of play thanks to all eight points in the opening frame from junior forward Tatum Peterson, but in the second quarter Glenwood would muster just six points to Fruita’s 17 as Peterson scored four more points, while junior forward Saylor Warren hit a shot, as well.

In the third quarter, Glenwood would score 11 points as Peterson scored six more points, while junior forward Dani DeCrow hit two free throws and Warren hit another tough shot, but the Wildcats would score 20 points of their own to open up a 45-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final eight minutes of play, the two teams would combine for just six points as Glenwood would get a bucket from Peterson and a bucket from freshman guard Natalya Taylor to cap off the scoring.

For Glenwood (6-8, 2-2), Peterson finished with 20 of the 29 points, while Warren added four points.

FRUITA 78, GLENWOOD 33

Just a few nights after playing some of its best defense of the season, the Glenwood boys basketball team struggled to stop a high-powered Fruita attack as the Wildcats scored 22 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second quarter to take over the game.

Down 45-12 at the half, Glenwood would continue to fight under Head Coach Cory Hitchcock, but the Demons couldn’t come up with stops as Fruita would end up with 78 points on the night to Glenwood’s 33.

Former Grand Valley guard Gunner Rigsby, who transferred to Fruita before the start of the school year, finished with 16 points against the Demons.

For Glenwood, junior guard Aaron Smith and senior forward Carlos Nolasco-Montes would finish with seven points each. Senior forward Nic Isgrig added four points in the loss, while sophomore guard Wyatt Ewer hit two three-pointers to finish with six points.

Glenwood (8-6, 3-1) will host Summit at 4 p.m. today.