Demons swimming gearing up for home meet | PostIndependent.com

The Glenwood Springs Lady Demons swim team will host its final two regular season swim meets of the season this weekend.

The lady swimmers will host Durango, Aspen and Moffat County high schools on Friday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 4:40 p.m. On Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. the Lady Demons will be back in the water hosting Aspen, Durango, Summit and Cortez.

This past weekend, Glenwood traveled to Summit County High School and swam away from the competition with a strong victory over Summit and Conifer. Glenwood won seven of the 11 events with victories in 200 and 500 free by Kristin Davis, while Macy Stinson and Kendall Knott finished first and second in the 200 Individual Medley.

Stinson also went on to win the 100 breaststoke, while Knott also finished second in the 100 butterfly. Other top performances included a victory in the 100 back by Zoe Lyon, while Sally McDonnell finish in second place behind Davis in the 200 Freestyle and the 500 Free style.

Glenwood also placed first in two of the three relays, winning the 200 Medley Relay as Clara Cappel, Davis, Stinson and Lyon recorded a time of 2:08.29, before then going on to win the final event of the day, the 400 free relay, as Mae Lang Burns, Stinson, Knott and Davis swam a time of 4:25.43.

On Friday the Demons participated in a large eight team competition hosted by the Aspen Skiers. Glenwood placed a close second behind the host team. LJ Fetzko led the Demons with victories in the 500 Freestyle (5:25.25) and the 200 Freestyle (2:01.52).

Sarah Dipangrazio won the 100 butterfly (1:03.58) and placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.27). The Demons also place second in the 200 Medley relay as Lyon, Fetzko, Dipangrazio and Kaitlyn Vanderhoof swam a time of 1:59.73.

Davis placed third in the 200 Individual Medley, while Lyon placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:08.14). Glenwood also won the 400 Free Relay as Fetzko, Davis, Stinson and Dipangrazio swam a time of 4:03.21

Coming off of a strong showing in the last week, Glenwood Head Coach Steve Vanderhoof said he is looking forward to some great swims this coming weekend in the Demons’ home meets.

“This weekend will give us a great idea on how we will compete at our regional championship meet,” Vanderhoof said. “We have over 40 girls on this year’s team and I am very proud of the great effort the girls have put in. We will take a team of about 16 girls to Colorado Mesa for the conference championship next week and I am excited to see how the girls will perform.”

The Regional Championship meet in Grand Junction takes place Feb. 3 -4.