Demons, Titans victorious in weekend basketball | PostIndependent.com

On the road this past weekend to play in the Greeley Central basketball tournament, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys basketball team came away with two wins in three games, topping Greeley Central on Thursday by a score 42-37 and Greeley West on Saturday by a score of 36-35. The Demons would fall to Cheyenne Central (Wyoming) on Friday by a score of 51-37.

Against Greeley West on Saturday, the Demons clamped down defensively to hold the 5A Spartans to just 35 points after coming into the game averaging around 60 points per game.

In the win, Glenwood raced out to a 14-11 lead after one quarter of play as junior guard AJ Crowley scored seven points in the quarter, including a three-pointer, while junior guard Aaron Smith added three points of his own off of an and-1 play.

After a fast start, Glenwood would struggle in the second quarter, scoring just two points as Crowley hit the only bucket of the quarter for the Demons. Fortunately for Glenwood, the Demons held the Spartans to just four points, giving Glenwood a slim 16-15 lead at the half.

In the second half, Glenwood was able to get going again offensively, pouring in eight points as Smith knocked down three free throws, while sophomore guard Kevin Ayon canned a three-pointer of his own to send the Demons into the final quarter of play with a 24-22 lead.

In the final eight minutes of play, Glenwood erupted for 12 points as Crowley poured in eight points, while Smith and sophomore forward Luke Gair added two points each to lead Glenwood to the 36-35 victory.

For the Demons, Crowley finished with a game-high 19 points, while Smith added eight points. Sophomore guard Angel Garcia added four points in the win.

Sitting at 5-4 on the season, Glenwood will return to action Jan. 5 with a trip to Eagle Valley.

GLENWOOD GIRLS

Joining the Glenwood boys team in Greeley, the Glenwood Springs girls basketball team also had a strong weekend of play, winning two of three games as well.

The Lady Demons topped Greeley Central by a score of 49-46 on Thursday and Mountain View by a score of 55-52 on Saturday. Glenwood would lose to Fruita Monument 46-26 on Friday.

Against Mountain View on Saturday, the Lady Demons would fall behind by a score of 13-6 after one quarter of play as junior guard Maddie Bolitho and junior forward Saylor Warren scored three and two points respectively.

Looking to bounce back in the second quarter, the Lady Demons would erupt for 16 points as Bolitho and Warren added another two points each, while junior forward Tatum Peterson would add two points as well. But it was the underclassmen in freshman guard Natalya Taylor and sophomore guard Ximena Gutierrez who caught fire, scoring four points each to pace the Demons in the quarter.

Unfortunately for Glenwood, the Mountain Lions scored 20 points of their own in the quarter to take a 33-22 lead at the half.

In the second half the Lady Demons offense continued its torrid pace, scoring 18 points in the third quarter as Bolitho scored seven points of her own, while Peterson added six points to get Glenwood back into the game, trailing 42-40 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, Glenwood would outscore Mountain View 15-10 to pull off the 55-52 win.

Against Mountain View, Bolitho finished with a game-high 20 points, while Peterson added eight points. Gutierrez chipped in with seven points as Warren added seven points as well.

Sitting at 4-5 on the year, the Lady Demons have matched their win total from one year ago. With a break until January, Glenwood won’t return to action until Jan. 5 on the road at Eagle Valley.

COAL RIDGE BOYS

Traveling to Palisade Thursday, Friday and Saturday for a tough tournament on the road, the Coal Ridge Titans came away with two wins in three games, improving their season record to 5-2.

The Titans topped Pagosa Springs on Thursday by a score of 51-40 before falling to South Cheyenne (Wyoming) on Friday by a score of 52-44. Coal Ridge would bounce back on Saturday to run roughshod on the Palisade Bulldogs to finish off the tournament by a score of 73-61.

Against South Cheyenne, senior forward Hunter Gerber poured in a game-high 22 points on 2-5 shooting from the three-point line and 6-9 from the free throw line, but his big day wasn’t enough to lead the Titans to a win.

However, on Saturday against the Bulldogs Gerber would team up with junior guard Brandon Herrera to fly past Palisade.

After one quarter of play against Palisade, Coal Ridge found itself trailing 11-9 as Gerber scored six points while Herrera added three points. It was a sign of things to come on the day as the Titans caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 21 points as Herrera poured in nine points, while senior forward Eziel Ruiz and sophomore guard Aaron Arreola added three-pointers, sending the Titans into the half trailing the Bulldogs 34-30.

Fortunately for the Titans, Palisade’s big 23-point quarter to close the half would be their best quarter of the game as the Titans would hold them to just 27 second-half points.

In the second half, Herrera would stay hot for the Titans, scoring eight points, while Gerber chipped in with five points of his own to give the Titans a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final eight minutes, Coal Ridge scored 26 points to run away from the Bulldogs as Herrera scored 11 points on three three-pointers and two free throws, while Gerber added four points to seal the win.

Against Palisade, Herrera scored a career-high 29 points and set a school record, hitting 5-of-6 three-pointers for best shooting percentage in a game from beyond the arc. Gerber finished with 19 points, winning the tournament Most Valuable Player award in the process for the Titans.

Sitting at 5-2 on the season, Coal Ridge will travel to the Pepsi Center Dec. 23 for a matchup with the Moffat County Bulldogs in Denver.

COAL RIDGE GIRLS

Playing in the Basalt Invitational Friday and Saturday, the Coal Ridge Titans girls basketball team went 1-1 on the weekend, topping Basalt by a score of 62-26 before falling to Battle Mountain 50-40.

Against Basalt, junior guard Cheyenne Williams had a memorable game, pouring in 15 points — including two three-pointers, while sophomore guard Kashley Morgan added 12 points, hitting three three-pointers in the big win.

Looking to follow up Friday’s big win with a game against Battle Mountain on Saturday, the Lady Titans came up short despite getting balanced scoring from the entire team.

Against the Huskies, Williams led the way with 10 points, while Morgan added eight points. Junior guard Sam Dunn chipped in with six points, while senior forward Jessica Feese added four points.

Sitting at 1-5 on the season, the Lady Titans will travel to the Pepsi Center Dec. 23 to take on the Moffat County Bulldogs, who are currently ranked in the top 10 in 3A in the state of Colorado.

Tip-off at the Pepsi Center against Moffat County is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.