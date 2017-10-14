Demons top Bears in final regular season game

Hosting the rival Rifle Bears Saturday morning at Stubler Memorial Field, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys soccer team closed the regular season strong with a 4-1 win.

Against the Bears, seniors Alonso Pacheco, Mikey Willis and Colton Taylor and junior Leo Mireles found the back of the net in the 4-1 win, helping the Demons cap off the regular season with a 9-6 (8-4 4A Western Slope League) record.

"We came out a little bit flat, little bit slow," Glenwood head coach Wayne Smith said. "It took us a while to score. Rifle has certainly improved. They played us tight in the back end and it was a cold, windy day out there. I kept telling the guys to keep the ball down and play our game. We played a little too direct. Rifle's keeper did a great job of coming out and gathering the ball."

Rifle's Jose Bjora scored the Bears' lone goal, while Caleb Opstein assisted on the goal.

With the loss, Rifle falls to 4-10 (3-8 4A WSL) on the season.

The Bears will host Summit Thursday afternoon at Rifle High School.

Coal Ridge 4, Aspen 0

On the road Saturday afternoon for a 3A Western Slope League matchup, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team rolled to a 4-0 win over the Aspen Skiers.

Against the Skiers, senior Marcus Amaya scored one goal and added two assists, while senior Jordi Serna added two goals.

Senior Isaac Hinojos capped off the scoring for the Titans in the win.

With the win over Aspen, Coal Ridge improves to 10-2-1 (5-1 3A WSL). The Titans will host the Roaring Fork Rams Tuesday afternoon in a pivotal 3A WSL matchup at The Pasture in New Castle.

Roaring Fork 6, CRMS 2

In a battle for bragging rights in Carbondale Saturday afternoon, the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team rolled to a 6-2 win over the Colorado Rocky Mountain School Oysters.

For the Rams, junior Aidan Sloan scored two goals in the win, while freshman Alvin Garcia added two goals. Senior Marco Ramos and junior Joe Salinas scored one goal each, leading the Rams to the win.

With the win over CRMS, the Rams improve to 11-2 (5-1 3A WSL).

Roaring Fork will travel to New Castle Tuesday for a league matchup against the Coal Ridge Titans.

VOLLEYBALL

Glenwood Springs 3, Summit 0

In a 4A Western Slope League matchup with the Summit Tigers Saturday afternoon in Summit County, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls volleyball team rolled to a three-set sweep over the Tigers, continuing their push to a league title.

Against the Tigers, Glenwood won by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-12.

For Glenwood in the three-set sweep, senior Tye Wedhorn led the way with 24 kills, while senior libero Maddie Bolitho chipped in with 31 digs.

Senior setter Kassidi Johnson came through with a big day offensively, handing out 39 assists in the win.

With the win over Summit, Glenwood improves to 14-2 (8-2 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons will take on the Palisade Bulldogs Thursday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.

Coal Ridge 3, Olathe 0

Taking on the Olathe Pirates Saturday afternoon in Olathe, the Coal Ridge Titans girls volleyball team rolled to a three-set sweep, remaining undefeated on the season.

Against the Pirates, the Titans won by scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-14 in a match that wasn't as close as the scores might indicate.

For Coal Ridge, senior Emily Wright led the way with 11 digs, three aces and two kills, while senior Santana Martinez chipped in with nine digs, two aces and three kills.

Senior middle hitter Paige Harlow added 11 kills and two aces, while freshman middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp added 10 kills.

Junior setter Kenzie Crawford added 28 assists and two aces in the win.

With the sweep over the Pirates, the Titans improve to 15-0 (8-0 3A WSL) on the season.

The Titans will host Montrose Tuesday afternoon in New Castle at 6:30 p.m.