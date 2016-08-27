Demons top Bulldogs | PostIndependent.com

Opening up the 2016 season in style, the Glenwood Springs Demons’ boys soccer team picked up a 6-0 win over the Palisade Bulldogs, Saturday, on the road.

In the win, Miguel “Papas” Peralta, Clayton Horning and Finlay Roberts netted two goals each for Glenwood, which controlled the ball for a majority of the game to wear down the Bulldogs.

“It was a total team effort,” Glenwood Head Coach Wayne Smith said. “They played really well in the final third and set each other up well. They showed patience and waited for the right opportunities.”

Along with the high-powered attack, the Demons’ back line of Forest Walker, Alex Trejo, Jackson Cruz and Kai Uyehara stood tall for Glenwood.