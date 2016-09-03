Demons top Cardinals in home tournament | PostIndependent.com

For the first time ever, the Glenwood Springs girls volleyball team won its home Demon Invitational, Saturday, with a three-set win over the Grand Valley Cardinals, 22-25, 25-20 and 15-12.

Under first-year Head Coach Dennis Sunderland, the Demons rolled to the tournament’s championship game by defeating Denver Christian, Friday, 13-25, 25-18 and 15-5 before topping Pagosa Springs (25-23, 22-25, 18-16) Saturday to face off with the Cardinals.

Grand Valley defeated Steamboat Springs (26-24, 24-26 and 15-13) to reach the championship game against the host Demons.

In the first set of the championship game, the Cardinals started fast and topped the slow-starting Demons, 25-22, which seemed to wake up the Glenwood group.

Following the first-set loss, the Demons went on a tear taking the next two sets to win the tournament, marking the first time they’ve won the tournament in their home gymnasium.

For Glenwood Springs, Saylor Warren finished with five kills in the final two sets, while Tye Wedhorn led the way with six kills in the win.

Maya Erickson had four kills as Kassidi Johnson spread the offense around with 23 asssists.

Maddie Bolitho and Wedhorn teamed up with 12 digs each.

With the win, Glenwood moves to 4-1 on the young season, while Grand Valley falls to 2-2 on the season.

The Demons will travel to Grand Junction Central, Tuesday, while the Cardinals will host La Junta, Friday, in their first home match of the season.

TITANS DEFEAT SHERIDAN RAMS

Opening up the 2016 season on the road at the Sheridan Rams, Saturday, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team rolled to a 4-2 win over the host Rams in impressive fashion.

For the Titans Israel Navarro and Ezequiel Vasquez found the back of the net once each while Josh Fulk scored two goals in the win. Martin Camunez picked up one assist for the Titans, while Marcus Amaya added two assists.

“It was a very physical game,” Coal Ridge Head Coach Michael Mikalakis. “I think it will prepare us for the upcoming season.”

RAMS TOP BULLDOGS

For the second straight game the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team picked up a win in a physical game as the Rams topped the visiting Moffat County Bulldogs, Saturday, by a score of 2-1, pushing Roaring Fork’s record to 2-0 on the young season.

In the win, Ariahn Barajas and Daniel Dipangrazio netted goals for Roaring Fork, while Lorenzo Andrade assisted on both goals.

“We played pretty well today,” Roaring Fork Head Coach Nick Forbes said. “It was a very physical game and we’re a young group that is still learning. But this group is a joy to coach. We’ll see where it goes, but we’re feeling very positive right now.”