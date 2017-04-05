Demons top Sailors in makeup game | PostIndependent.com

On the road for a matchup with the Steamboat Springs Sailors Wednesday afternoon, one day after snowy conditions forced the postponement of the game, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls soccer team came through with a big 3-1 win, marking the second win of the year over the Sailors.

Glenwood received goals from Zoe Harbour, Natalya Taylor and Devin McSwain to top the Sailors on the road.

Harbour's goal came at the 6:03 mark of the first half off of a free kick by Nina Scruton. Harbour was able to beat the keeper to the upper right corner, giving Glenwood an early 1-0 lead.

From there, Taylor would find the back of the net at the 29:57 mark of the first half off of yet another assist from Scruton to make it 2-0 Demons. Taylor was able to bloop a shot over the keeper after receiving the feed from Scruton.

Holding a 2-0 lead at the half, Glenwood would continue to control the pace until Steamboat's Delaney Moon was able to get the Sailors on the board at the 44:29 mark to make it 2-1, but McSwain would cap off the win with a penalty kick at the 78-minute mark.

With the win, Glenwood improves to 4-3, 4-2 4A Western Slope League on the year. The Demons will host the Summit Tigers Thursday at 6 p.m. at Stubler Memorial Field.