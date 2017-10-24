Demons top Tigers in four sets

Traveling to Grand Junction Tuesday afternoon for a matchup with the Grand Junction Tigers, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls volleyball team rolled to a four-set win, topping the Tigers by scores of 27-15, 25-11, 20-25 and 25-17.

With the win over the Tigers, Glenwood improves to 17-2 on the season, having wrapped up the 4A Western Slope League championship Saturday at Steamboat Springs, giving the Demons their first league title under first-year head coach Kehau Rust, and the first league title since 2004.

In the win, senior Tye Wedhorn led the way with 23 kills, while seniors Kassidi Johnson and Saylor Warren added nine and eight kills, respectively.

Johnson and sophomore Emily Nilsson dished out 27 and 21 assists, respectively, while senior libero Maddie Bolitho came through with 24 digs in the four-set win for the Demons.

COAL RIDGE 3, VAIL MOUNTAIN 0

On the road for a nonconference matchup with the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers Tuesday afternoon, the Coal Ridge Titans girls volleyball team rolled to a three-set sweep, winning by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-10 over the Gore Rangers.

By sweeping the Gore Rangers Tuesday, the Titans improve to 18-1 (9-0 3A Western Slope League) on the season.

Against the Gore Rangers, senior Cassie Greene led the way with eight kills and five aces. Senior middle hitter Paige Harlow chipped in with six kills, while freshman middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp added five kills and three blocks.

Junior setter Kenzie Crawford dished out 19 assists and four kills, while seniors Emily Wright and Santana Martinez added 15 and nine digs, respectively. Wright chipped in with four aces, while Martinez added three kills.

The Titans will host Glenwood Springs, Valley and Pagosa Springs Friday and Saturday for the Coal Ridge Invitational.

BASALT 3, RIFLE 0

In a nonconference matchup in Basalt Tuesday night between the Basalt Longhorns and the Rifle Bears volleyball teams, the Longhorns needed two late rallies in the third and final set to cap off a three-set sweep over the visiting Bears.

Trailing 18-14 and 24-21 in the final set, the Longhorns rallied for a 27-25 win, capping off the sweep over the Bears after winning the first two sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-16. With the win, Basalt improves to 10-9 (4-5 3A WSL) on the season, while Rifle falls to 4-17 (1-10 4A WSL) with the loss.