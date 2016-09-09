Demons XC turns in strong showing at Liberty Bell | PostIndependent.com

Demons XC turns in strong showing at Liberty Bell
Ryan Summerlin September 9, 2016
Competing Friday in the multistate Liberty Bell race in Littleton, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys cross country team turned in a fifth-place finish, highlighted by a sixth-place individual finish for Henry Barth (16:37 for 5 kilometers).
Along with Barth’s strong performance, Gavin Harden finished 15th overall with a time of 17:07. Mathew Thrun (28th, 17:43), Ian Lohman (45th, 18:09), Bryce Risner (55, 18:27) and Kieran Lamee (56th, 18:28) rounded out a strong showing for the Demons.
On the girls side, the Demons finished 11th with a team score of 282. Erica Diemoz turned in the best performance for Glenwood, finished 40th with a time of 21:20. Emily Worline (44th, 21:27), Sedona Kellogg (54th, 21:58), Claudia Hirons (63th, 22:12), Elle Murphy (81st, 22:43) rounded out strong showings for Glenwood.
The Demons finished fifth out of 18 teams in their division in a meet that drew 87 schools from four states, Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming.
Outside of Glenwood, Rifle’s Sarah Wagler turned in an eighth-place performance with a time of 19:49, while teammate Ashley Manera finished 45h overall with a time of 21:26.
On the boys side, Rifle’s Gabe Marbas finished 23rd overall with a time of 17:26 as teammate Jack Rubalcave finished 49th with a time of 18:11.
Rifle didn’t have enough runners to score points for team standings at the meet.