Demons XC turns in strong showing | PostIndependent.com

Competing in the Liberty Bell race, Friday, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys cross country team turned in a fifth-place finish, highlighted by a sixth-place individual finish for Henry Barth (16:37).

Along with Barth’s strong performance, Gavin Harden finished 15th overall with a time of 17:07. Mathew Thrun (28th, 17:43), Ian Lohman (45th, 18:09), Bryce Risner (55, 18:27) and Kieran Lamee (56th, 18:28) rounded out a strong showing for the Demons.

On the girls side of things, the Demons finished 11th with a team score of 282. Erica Diemonz turned in the best performance for Glenwood, finished 40th with a time of 21:20. Emily Worline (44th, 21:27), Sedona Kellogg (54th, 21:58), Claudia Hirons (63th, 22:12), Elle Murphy (81st, 22:43) rounded out strong showings for Glenwood.