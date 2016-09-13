Dirt Demons compete at Cloud City Challenge | PostIndependent.com

The Glenwood Springs High School Dirt Demons mountain bike team represented multiple divisions at the second stop on the high school race circuit, Saturday, at The Cloud City Challenge in Leadville, with over 500 high school cyclists from Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico in attendance.

Colorado Mountain College hosted the event at the Timberline campus, high above the valley floor. The 6-mile course has 800 feet of climbing per lap over fast fire roads and a technical single-track on the college’s Nordic trail system.

The Glenwood contingent was the largest turnout for the emerging team in only its second year, with eleven cyclists in attendance. Five Glenwood students competed in the boys junior varsity race, completing three laps of the challenging course. Lucca Trapani finished in fifth place with a time of 1:26:17. He was followed shortly after by Jacob Barsness in 12th place at 1:30:38. Aaron Smith was 22nd at 1:32:52, Austin Burt was 28th with a time of 1:34:34 and Mark Richardson was 77th at 1:47:32. Trapani is now in 3rd overall in the JV boys standings.

The freshman girls division saw Lizzy Barsness start the day in the overall leader’s jersey due to her win in Race No. 1 two weeks ago in Frisco. She finished in 6th place with a time of 1:17:47 for two laps of the course. Elle Murphy came in at 15th place in 1:33:44.

Four new Dirt Demons competed for the first time with the high school squad. Lance Weidemann finished in 12th place in the freshman boys’ two-lap race with a time of 1:05:39 and Elijah Page placed 69th with a time of 1:29:34. The sophomore boys division also rode two laps of the course, with Elan Bouchet placing 29th in 1:07:57 and Telford Underwood finishing 72nd with a time of 1:19:05.

The Glenwood Dirt Demons are now third overall in the team standings out of 28 teams in the South Conference Division II schools. The next stop on the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) circuit will be in Granby on Sept. 25.