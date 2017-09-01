Gair, Demons get past Lobos in season opener, 20-13

Debuting its new Under Armour jerseys on the road to start the 2017 season against the Conifer Lobos, the Glenwood Springs Demons' football team picked up a big 20-13 win to start the fall on a positive note under head coach Rocky Whitworth.

Against the Lobos, junior Luke Gair had a big night for the Demons, scoring two touchdowns offensively for Glenwood, while kicker Tyler Dietrich drilled two field goals for Glenwood, giving the Demons enough breathing room to pick up the season-opening win.

"Overall, the effort was good tonight," Whitworth said. "Defensively, it was a particularly good effort. Special teams was good tonight as well, but offensively we aren't firing on all cylinders just yet. There's definitely room for improvement."

With the win, Glenwood starts the season 1-0.

The Demons will host the Kennedy Commanders at Stubler Memorial Field on Sept. 8 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

MONTROSE 34, RIFLE 29

Recommended Stories For You

A touchdown pass from Caleb Elgert to Reed Barney from 8 yards out with 16 seconds left gave the host Montrose Indians a thrilling 34-29 win over the visiting Rifle Bears on Friday night.

Against the Indians, Rifle had a large amount of success passing the ball as senior quarterback Luke Ellis hit senior Brandon Fletchall for a 66-yard touchdown pass to give the Bears a 7-0 lead before Ellis struck again in the first half, hitting junior wideout Colton Parsons for a 43-yard strike as the Bears and Indians headed into the locker rooms at the half tied at 14-all.

In the second half, Rifle junior running back Tanner Vines continued his hot start to the year, racing 78 yards up the middle of the Indian defense for the Rifle score, putting the Bears on top 21-14 early in the third quarter.

Montrose answered with a touchdown but failed to convert the two-point conversion as Rifle held a 21-20 lead. The Indians scored again to take a 28-21 lead, this time converting the two-point play, but Rifle came right back to punch one into the end zone again, converting their own two-point conversion to take a 29-28 lead with 1:59 to go in the game.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Montrose marched down the field to score the winning touchdown, dropping the Bears to 1-1 on the season.

Rifle will host the Florence Huskies on Sept. 8 at Bears Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

GRAND VALLEY 49, VAIL CHRISTIAN 14

On the road for a matchup with the Vail Christian Saints in Edwards on Friday night, the Grand Valley Cardinals' football team ran roughshod on the host Saints en route to an impressive 49-14 win to start the 2017 season off on a positive note.

Against the Saints, senior quarterback Jeff Holbrook scored two touchdowns on the ground, while throwing one to senior Jayden Wood in the blowout. Junior running back Levi Nolan scored twice on the ground for the Cardinals, while fellow junior Jonathan Pena scored one touchdown in the route.

Defensively, the Cardinals recorded a safety and shut down the Saints' attack until late in the game.

With the win, Grand Valley sits at 1-0 on the season.

The Cardinals will hit the road for a second straight week, taking on the Basalt Longhornson Sept. 8 at Basalt High School with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

MEEKER 30, COAL RIDGE 7

Taking on the tough Meeker Cowboys on Friday night in Meeker to start the 2017 season under first-year head coach Bob Frederickson, the Coal Ridge Titans' football team came up short in a 30-7 loss despite playing right with the Cowboys for three quarters.

Senior running back Jacx Power found the end zone in the loss for the Titans, who trailed just 14-7 through three quarters before the Cowboys pulled away in the fourth.

With the loss, Coal Ridge sits at 0-1 on the season. The Titans will host Hotchkiss Sept. 8 in New Castle with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

GRAND VALLEY 3, LAKE COUNTY 2

Opening up the 2017 season on the road against the Lake County Panthers on Friday night, the Grand Valley Cardinals' boys soccer team picked up a 3-2 win for the first victory under head coach Rick Van Vleet, who took over the program this fall.

In the win, junior midfielder Angel Garcia found the back of the net twice for the Cardinals, while Grand Valley forced an own goal by the Panthers to take a 3-0 halftime lead before then holding on for the 3-2 win on the road.

At 1-0, the Cardinals will take on the Rye Thunderbolts on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

RIFLE 5, MEEKER 4

The Rifle Bears' softball team picked up a big 5-4 win over the Meeker Cowboys in thrilling fashion Friday afternoon, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to keep its unbeaten mark alive to start the 2017 season.

Alondra Zepeda reached first base on an error by the Cowboys to start the inning for the Bears. Pinch-runner Hannah Bodrogi then advanced to second on a wild pitch before then taking third base on a passed ball.

Delaney Phllips walked and stole second to put runners in scoring position before Bodrogi then raced home on another Meeker wild pitch to pull to within one run, 4-3. Shaeley Arneson then came through again at the plate for the Bears, lining a two-strike single into the outfield to drive in Phillips, tying the game at 4-all.

Arneson then advanced all the way to third on two wild pitches before then scoring the eventual game-winning run on a single to right.

Holding a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the frame, Phillips made a terrific sliding catch for the first out before junior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson struck out the final two hitters for the win.

In the win, Arneson went 2-for-4 with a double, one run batted in and two runs scored. Jackson pitched a complete game and recorded nine strikeouts, while Phillips walked three times, stole two bases and scored once.

Rifle (5-0) will host Golden Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.