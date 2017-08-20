Gibson, Phillips top male and female at CARE Dog Day 5K

On a sunny Saturday morning along the Rio Grande Trail, 29 runners competed in the Colorado Animal Rescue Event's Dog Day 5K, benefiting CARE's operation here in the valley. The 5K race was sponsored by Glenwood Springs Subaru.

In the race, Kevin Gibson won the overall event with a time of 22 minutes, 25 seconds, while Jason Hodge placed second with a time of 23:16, holding off Johnny Utah for the second spot as Utah crossed the line with a time of 23:22.

As Gibson won the overall event and was the fastest male, Kate Phillips and Dana Wilson battled it out for fastest female as Phillips edged out Wilson by just ten seconds, crossing the line with a time of 24:44 to claim the title of fastest female in the day's 5K race.

Eric Welker (25:52), Wes Boyd (27:52), Jason Franquez (29:00), Estefani Prieto (31:38) and Carlos Ulloa (38:36)rounded out the top ten of the Dog Day 5K.