Glenwood boys win Demon Invitational, girls 2nd

On an ideal day in Glenwood Thursday, the Glenwood boys cross country team rolled to a first-place finish at the Demon Invitational held at Glenwood Springs Golf Club, while the talented girls team picked up a second-place finish, capping off a great first-time home meet under first-year head coach Justin Baum.

The Glenwood boys finished with 31 points to win the meet comfortably by 30 points over Eagle Valley, while the Glenwood girls finished with 72 points, finishing behind Battle Mountain, but just 10 points ahead of Rifle for third place.

"I thought it went really well," Baum said. "The meet went smoothly. This was one of the most organized meets that I've ever been a part of, and it had to do a lot with the amount of help from parents, coaches, teachers and everyone else in the community that helped. We have a difficult course, and it is a tough test of mental strength. The boys and girls looked strong and are on the right track to do well at regionals."

In the home meet, the girls' meet got off to a great start as Glenwood saw three girls finish in the top 15. While Rifle's Sarah Wagler won the meet with a time of 20:28.90, Glenwood freshman Sophia Vigil continued a strong season, placing fifth with a time of 21:34.20.

Rifle junior Ashley Manera finished right behind Vigil in sixth place with a time of 21:52.80, while Glenwood junior Emily Worline (22:15.40) and freshman Matilda Barth (22:17.70) placed 10th and 11th, respectively, at the meet.

"Tilly ran great," Baum said. "She ended with a personal record."

Recommended Stories For You

Rifle junior Jasmine Sandoval turned in a 17th-place finish for the Bears with a time of 23:01.50, while Glenwood senior Serena Richardson followed closely behind in 22nd place with a time of 23:24.70.

Glenwood senior Payton Bonsack (26th, 24:03.80) and Grand Valley sophomore Cheryl Wilkie (28th, 24:10.80) rounded out the top 30 for local athletes at the Demon Invitational.

In the boys' meet, Glenwood's Gavin Harden continued his red-hot start to the running season, winning the Demon Invitational with a time of 17:56.6, finishing more than 20 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

"Gavin had a strong race alone and led the entire way," Baum said.

Along with Harden, Demon teammates William Berkheimer and Mathew Thrun placed third and fourth with times of 18:19.7 and 18:29.2, respectively, while Rifle freshman Jonny Hernandez turned in a fifth-place finish for the Bears with a time of 18:29.8, finishing closely behind Thrun.

Glenwood's Ian Richardson also joined the top 10 for the Demons, placing seventh with a time of 18:33.6, while Grand Valley's Laytham Magana placed 13th with a time of 19:10.0.

Junior Bryce Risner capped off the day for Glenwood in the top 30, placing 16th with a time of 19:19.8, while Rifle's Alex Reyes wrapped up the day for local athletes in the top 35 with a 34th-place finish in 20:12.5.