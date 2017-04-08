Glenwood boys win Eagle meet; Coal Ridge girls place second | PostIndependent.com

Traveling to Eagle Saturday for a track meet, the Glenwood Springs boys came out on top in the 17-event boys meet, while the Coal Ridge girls placed second in the 18-team girls meet, as local schools turned in strong showings on windy day.

The win at the Eagle meet marks the fourth team win of the season for the Demons, who won the Mickey Dunn Invitational last weekend in Grand Junction.

Glenwood scored 122.50 team points, while the Coal Ridge girls scored 127.50 team points, finishing just behind Eagle Valley for second place.

Outside of Glenwood on the boys side, Coal Ridge placed third with 74 points, while Roaring Fork placed fifth with 53 points. Basalt placed ninth with 26 points.

For the girls, Glenwood placed fourth with 71 points, while Basalt placed 10 with 30 points. Roaring Fork finished 14th with 11 team points.

At the Eagle Meet, the Glenwood 4×200 relay team of Kuba Bartnik, Wyatt Ewer, Larry Flores and Ismael Villegas won the event with a time of 1:34.27, while the Coal Ridge 4×100 relay team of Ezequiel Contreras, Hunter Gerber, Jan Hernandez and Jacx Power won their respective event with a time of 46.10 seconds.

In the 4×800 relay event, the Glenwood team of Riley Prough, Jacob Barsness, Gavin Harden and William Kauffman placed second with a time of 8:57.32, finishing 12 seconds behind the Eagle Valley relay team.

Basalt's Noah Williams won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.55 seconds, finishing just ahead of Coal Ridge's Contreras (11.82 seconds) and Glenwood's AJ Crowley (11.86 seconds) rounding out the top three of the event.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Roaring Fork's Jasper Germain won the event with a time of 15.64 seconds, while teammate Justin Thompson placed third with a time of 16.06 seconds.

Glenwood would go on to sweep the top three in the 200 meter dash as Gavin Olson won the event with a time of 23.99 seconds, while teammates Luke Gair (24.00) and Crowley (24.01 seconds) placed second and third in one of the closest races of the year.

Coal Ridge's James Nalley would turn in a third-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.13 seconds, placing just ahead of Glenwood's Bryce Risner (44.28 seconds) in the event.

In the 400 meter run, Coal Ridge's Jonathan Espinoza won the event with a time of 53.16 seconds, while teammate Jonathan Graf placed sixth with a time of 54.43 seconds. Glenwood's Flores finished just ahead of Graf, turning in a time of 54.16 seconds, good enough for fifth place.

Basalt's Pablo Rivero Pena placed second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:09.78, finishing just behind Soroco's Ben Kelley, who won the event by less than five seconds.

In distance events, Glenwood's Benny Smith won the 1,600 meter run, turning in a time of 4:51.08, while Roaring Fork's Ronald Clemente placed second with a time of 4:57.48.

In field events, Roaring Fork's Spencer Ochko placed third in the discus throw with a mark of 120-01, while Germain won the high jump with a height of 6-07.00.

Glenwood's Risner and Alex Cuthright placed third and fourth in the event, clearing heights of 6-03.00 and 5-09.00, respectively.

Thompson won the long jump for Roaring Fork, recording a distance of 21-09.00, while Gair finished second for Glenwood with a distance of 21-03.00.

In the pole vault, Coal Ridge's Power and Kolby Lord placed fourth and fifth in the event, recording marks of 11-01.00 and 10-07.00, respectively.

On the girls side of the meet, Coal Ridge won the 4×100 relay event as the team of Faith Wood, Dana Kotz, Emily Wright and Kara Morgan turned in a time of 51.55 seconds, while the Glenwood relay team of Ally Rosenmerkel, Payten Spencer, Victoria Madden and Ellie Moser placed third with a time of 54.79 seconds.

In the 4×200 relay event, the Glenwood relay team of Saylor Warren, Reese Prough, Madden and Sequioa Kellogg won the event with a time of 1:52.51, finishing just eight tenths of a second ahead of Eagle Valley in second place.

Wood and Kotz would place second and third in the 100 meter dash for Coal Ridge, recording times of 13.46 seconds and 13.58 seconds, respectively.

In the 200 meter dash, Wood would win the event with a time of 28.56 seconds, finishing just ahead of Roaring Fork's Cindy Salinas, who turned in a time of 28.79 seconds. Morgan placed third for Coal Ridge with a time of 29.25 seconds, while Rosenmerkel placed fifth for the Demons with a time of 29.42 seconds.

Morgan would then place second for Coal Ridge in the 400 meter run, continuing a strong day for the sophomore.

Over in field events, Glenwood's Spencer placed third in the pole vault with a mark of 8-01.00, while four Coal Ridge girls placed second, third, fourth and fifth in the shot put.

Clara Willey recorded a throw of 29-11.50, good for second place, while Alexis Holder recorded a throw of 29-08.00 for third place. Kaitlyn Harlow placed fourth with a throw of 29-08.00, while Madison Starbuck placed fifth with a throw of 29-05.00.

Spencer would go on to place second in the triple jump for Glenwood with a distance of 31-05.5.

The Demons will host the Demon Invitational April 15 at Stubler Memorial Field.