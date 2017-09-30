Glenwood comes up short on road at Pueblo Central

On the road Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the winless Pueblo Central Wildcats, the Glenwood Springs Demons dropped a tough 27-17 decision on an overcast day behind a number of penalties and turnovers.

A bad snap by Glenwood set up Pueblo Central for its first touchdown of the day as Wildcat running back Nico Martin plunged in from five yards out just over two minutes into the game to give Pueblo Central a 7-0 lead.

The Demons responded quickly as junior running back Miguel Herrera found the end zone from three years out just over five minutes later in the first quarter, tying the score at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

Glenwood and Pueblo Central would remain scoreless until midway through the second quarter when the Wildcats picked off a Glenwood pass, leading to a 3-yard touchdown from Martin, before the junior added the 2-point conversion, giving the Wildcats a 15-7 lead late in the second quarter.

Heading into the half trailing by eight, the Demons needed to get going offensively, and they did just that as Herrea got going, rushing for 60 yards on just seven third-quarter carries as the junior scored from 10 yards out following a third touchdown from Martin, pulling the Demons to within seven, 21-14, midway through the third quarter.

Trailing by a touchdown, the Glenwood defense got going and stood tall for the Demons, leading to a 30-yard field from Tyler Deitrich with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter.

But that would be all for the Demons on the day as Pueblo Central went on an 18-play, 70-yard drive — aided by a pass interference, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and an offside penalty on Glenwood — that ate up 7:31 of game time before Pueblo senior Anthony Cordova punched in a fullback dive from 1-yard out to give the Wildcats a 27-17 lead. The 2-point conversion failed, giving Glenwood one last shot.

A last-gasp throw by the Demons was intercepted by the Wildcats, sealing the first win of the season for Pueblo Central, dropping Glenwood to 3-2 on the season.

Fortunately for Glenwood, the loss Saturday wasn't a league loss.

The Demons get a chance to point the ship back in the right direction next Friday as the Palisade Bulldogs come to Stubler Memorial Field for a 3A Western Slope League matchup at 7 p.m.

In the loss, Herrera rushed for 79 yards and one touchdown, while Gavin Olson added 43 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. Quarterback AJ Crowley chipped in with 11 carries for 70 yards.

As a team, Glenwood was hit with eight penalties for 73 yards.