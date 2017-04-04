Glenwood Grizzly hockey alumni selected for Rocky Mountain District Player Development Camp | PostIndependent.com

Four former Grizzly youth hockey players were chosen, along with 28 other top athletes during the Colorado State Selection Camp, to move on to the Rocky Mountain District Camp in Irving, Texas, in May.

The players are Rio Kauffman (goalie), who recently played at Northwood School 16U AAA team in Lake Placid, New York, while Cooper Knott (forward), Kaid Nieslanik (defenseman) and Carter Cloutier (forward) all played with the Colorado Thunderbirds 14U AAA team in Denver.

This camp is part of USA Hockey's player development process. USA Hockey's Youth Council and National Player Development Committee run the national player development camps. The purpose of the national camps is to further develop, educate, and identify national team caliber players from across the country. Each of the 12 districts that makes up USA Hockey conducts a Player Development Camp.

Players attending will:

• Be on the ice with NCAA college, junior, AAA, prep school, USAH national and, sometimes, NHL personnel.

• Have the opportunity to measure themselves against the best players in the district.

• Be exposed to scouts and higher level coaching.

• Be evaluated and ranked for selection to the gender- and birth-year-specific National USA Hockey Select Camps.

"These player selections are not only a testament to our growing association, but more so to their own individual efforts advancing to the next level on their own through varied paths," Grizzly Hockey Executive Director T.K. Kwiatkowski said. "It is an honor to have had these four players participate within our Grizzly Hockey association during their blossoming youth hockey careers."