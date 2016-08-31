Glenwood riders claim podium spots in first race | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood riders claim podium spots in first race
Ryan Summerlin August 31, 2016
The Glenwood Springs Dirt Demons’ high school mountain bike team placed several riders high in the standings at Sunday’s National Interscholastic Cycling Association race.
The season-opening Frisco Bay Invitational was held Saturday and Sunday on Lake Dillon in Summit County. The 6.3-mile loop on Peninsula Park was rocky and technical, and was a good starting point for riders.
Over 1,000 high school cyclists will compete in the 2016 Colorado League, which comprises four regular-season races and a final state championship.
In her first-ever mountain bike race, Glenwood freshman Lizzie Barsness kicked off the medal haul by winning the freshman girl’s two-lap contest with a time of 1:08:01. Elle Murphy placed 12th in 1:23:56.
The male Dirt Demons did their part as well, placing second and fifth in the three-lap junior varsity boys race.
Jacob Barsness completed the 1-2 sweep for the Barsness family with a time of 1:19:11, good for second place. Lucca Trapani finished fifth with a time of 1:20:56. Rounding out the Dirt Demons results were Aaron Smith (28th in 1:28:42) and Mark Richardson (113th in 2:01:21).
Glenwood High is now in fourth place out of 26 teams in the South Conference Division 2 classification. The Dirt Demon’s next race is the Cloud City Challenge in Leadville on Saturday, September 10th.
