Glenwood riders claim podium spots in first race | PostIndependent.com

The Glenwood Springs Dirt Demons’ high school mountain bike team placed several riders high in the standings at Sunday’s National Interscholastic Cycling Association race.

The season-opening Frisco Bay Invitational was held Saturday and Sunday on Lake Dillon in Summit County. The 6.3-mile loop on Peninsula Park was rocky and technical, and was a good starting point for riders.

Over 1,000 high school cyclists will compete in the 2016 Colorado League, which comprises four regular-season races and a final state championship.

In her first-ever mountain bike race, Glenwood freshman Lizzie Barsness kicked off the medal haul by winning the freshman girl’s two-lap contest with a time of 1:08:01. Elle Murphy placed 12th in 1:23:56.

The male Dirt Demons did their part as well, placing second and fifth in the three-lap junior varsity boys race.

Jacob Barsness completed the 1-2 sweep for the Barsness family with a time of 1:19:11, good for second place. Lucca Trapani finished fifth with a time of 1:20:56. Rounding out the Dirt Demons results were Aaron Smith (28th in 1:28:42) and Mark Richardson (113th in 2:01:21).

Glenwood High is now in fourth place out of 26 teams in the South Conference Division 2 classification. The Dirt Demon’s next race is the Cloud City Challenge in Leadville on Saturday, September 10th.