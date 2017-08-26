Glenwood soccer pummels Palisade

On a bright, scorching Saturday afternoon at Stubler Memorial Field in Glenwood, the Demons' boys soccer team scored early and often against the visiting Palisade Bulldogs, rolling to a 10-0 win to open the 2017 season in style under head coach Wayne Smith.

Glenwood wasted no time pressuring the Bulldogs defensively, as right from the opening kickoff the Demons moved forward in a wave to pressure the young Palisade team in its own end as Mikey Willis and Clayton Horning had two great scoring chances early for Glenwood.

Despite coming up short on the early chances, Glenwood never took its foot off the gas offensively as Horning found the back of the net just under three minutes into the game, firing the ball into the back of a wide open net after a misplay by the Palisade keeper and an overrun by a Bulldog defender left Horning all alone in front with the ball on his foot, giving the Demons an early 1-0 lead.

Four minutes later it was Willis' turn to get on the board as the senior was able to beat the Bulldogs' keeper after a turnover in the box by Palisade's Benjamin Whitmore found the foot of Horning, who made a deft pass to the streaking Willis to put Glenwood up 2-0.

The onslaught didn't stop there for the visiting Bulldogs as Glenwood's Sebastian Torres made it 3-0 just under two minutes later as the junior forced another turnover in the box before racing in on goal to beat the diving Palisade keeper to the far post. A minute and a half later, Horning made it 4-0 as the senior received a great throw-in from Torres, beat one Palisade defender in the open field and fired a curling shot to the far post, slipping the shot past the Palisade keeper for his second goal of the night.

Willis then made it 5-0 four minutes later, taking a through-ball down the right win before cutting towards the middle to fire a terrific strike at the net that deflected off of the Palisade keeper's hand and into the right corner of the net.

Trailing 5-0, Palisade refused to quit under head coach Michael Orcutt, as the Bulldogs mounted their first offensive attack of the game. Sophomore Ben Sargent found himself open just outside of the Glenwood box, but the forward fired the shot right in to the waiting hands of Glenwood's Carlos Guardado to keep the Bulldogs scoreless.

Following Guardado's stop, Glenwood's Noel Jimenez capped off a great possession in the Palisade box by sliding towards the ball heading towards the far post to deflect home the pass from forward Kevin Palomares to make it 6-0 Demons.

"We have a more-balanced attack this year," Smith said. "We like our strikers to play together and put together combination goals. We played a little too direct at times for my liking, but the guys performed well for the first game. Clayton and Mikey played great games and were very unselfish. Having a two-striker tandem work together like that is something I've wanted here since I took over. Those two just work so well together."

Glenwood would go on to add two more goals in the first half while playing down two men.

The Demons will travel to Grand Junction Central Tuesday afternoon for a matchup with the Warriors.