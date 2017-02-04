Glenwood swimming defends regional championship | PostIndependent.com

Competing in the regional championships Friday and Saturday at Colorado Mesa University, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls swim team defended its regional championship by winning the regional meet with a team score of 353 points, finishing 27 points ahead of second-place Durango and 67 points ahead of third-place Grand Junction during the two day championships.

Glenwood ended up rolling to its second straight regional championship despite winning just five events at CMU.

Lauren Fetzko would win the 200-yard freestyle for the Demons with a time of 1:52:08, finishing nearly five seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer to get Glenwood off to a strong start.

Following up Fetzko’s strong performance, the relay team of Macy Stinson, Kaitlyn Vanderhoof, Sarah Dipangrazio and Fetzko turned in a second-place finish in the 200-yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:54.17, finishing just over six seconds behind the relay team of Aspen.

In the 200 IM, Stinson (2:20.95) and Kristen Davis (2:21.66) would finish fourth and fifth for the Demons, leading to Zoe Lyon’s third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.92 seconds for Glenwood.

After Lyon placed third in the 100-yard freestyle, Fetzko went on to win the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:02.31, while Davis turned in a fifth-place finish for the Demons with a time of 5:33.74.

Dipangrazio would then go on to win the 100-yard butterfly in under a minute with a time of 59.59 for Glenwood as Kendall Knott would turn in an 11th-place finish for the Demons with a time of 1:09.44.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Glenwood’s team of Fetzko, Vanderhoof, Davis and Dipangrazio won with a time of 1:44.46, while the other Glenwood relay team of Sally McDonnell, Mae Lang Burns, Clara Cappel and Knott finished ninth with a time of 1:54.41.

Dipangrazio and Vanderhoof would then follow up their win in the 200-yard freestyle relay by finishing third and sixth in the 100-yard breast stroke with times of 1:10.37 and 1:18.07, respectively.

Following Dipangrazio and Vanderhoof’s strong showing in the 100-yard breast stroke, Stinson and Lyon would go back-to-back, finishing second and third in the 100-yard backstroke with times of 1:02.17 and 1:02.60 for the Demons.

Wrapping up the regional meet looking to clinch a second consecutive regional championship, the Demons would finish sixth and eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay as the relay team of Lyon, McDonnell, Stinson and Davis turned in a time 3:59.73 to finish sixth, while the relay team of Kendall Mueller, Lily Maccachran, Knott and Burns turned in a time of 4:21.78 to finish eighth for the Demons.

By clinching a second consecutive regional championship, the Demons now await their individual fate for the state championship next weekend in Thornton.