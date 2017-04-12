Glenwood swims away with home opener | PostIndependent.com

The Glenwood Springs Boys Swim team hosted back-to-back swim meets this past weekend at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

Friday night the boys hosted the Durango Demons in a dual meet and out-swam the Durango boys 117-37, while Saturday morning, the Glenwood Boys hosted the District 51 group (all Grand Junctions schools competing as one team), the Montrose Indians, Moffat County Bulldogs and Durango Demons. Glenwood took second place behind D51.

Saturday's scoring was D51 in first place with 84 points, Glenwood in second place with 74 points, Montrose in third place with 49 points, Moffat County in fourth place with 20 points and Durango in fifth place with 3 points.

According to Glenwood Head Coach Steve Vanderhoof, the Glenwood team consists of eleven boys from five different area high schools.

"We have a great group of boys who have all come together to compete for Glenwood Springs High School," Vanderhoof said.

It is still early in the season, but Glenwood — competing in the 4A division — has put together several state qualifying times. This season to date, Glenwood has met the state 4A qualifying time standards in the following events and has qualified for the State championship meet to be held at the Air Force Academy in late May: 200 Medley Relay; 200 Free Relay; 400 Free Relay; Cole Peterson in the 500 Free and 200 Individual Medley; Connor Somers in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Butterfly; Everett Olson in the 200 Freestyle; Austin Hawkins in the 200 Freestyle; and Jonus Ortega in the 100 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly and 200 Individual Medley.