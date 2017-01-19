Glenwood tops Coal Ridge in local duel | PostIndependent.com

Matching up with the Coal Ridge Titans Thursday night, the Glenwood Springs Demons wrestling team came out on top at Glenwood High School, 59-15.

Starting the night’s matches off with the 138-pound weight class, Glenwood’s Joaquin Garcia went out and scored a quick takedown on Coal Ridge’s Kevin Hernandez, then scored two nearfall points on a nearside cradle before Hernandez was able to fight back to his feet. Garcia took him down again twice in quick succession to run the score to 8-2 before winning by pinfall at 1:18 with another nearside cradle.

In the 145-pound match, Glenwood’s Larry Flores wrestled up a weight to face Coal Ridge’s Colby Lord. Lord scored an early takedown on a single leg attack, but Flores was able to get back to his feet quickly. Later on in the match, Lord deferred choice and Flores took bottom. The Demon senior was able to quickly reverse on a switch and won by pin at 2:37.

Juan Felan returned to the lineup for Glenwood and wrestled up a weight in the 152-pound match against Coal Ridge’s Colby Bilson. Felan scored a quick takedown on Bilson on a double-leg shot and finished with a deep half to pin in just 29 seconds.

Glenwood’s Amos Wilson wrestled up as well, this time in the 160-pound match, squaring off with Eddy Baez of the Titans. After a couple of early scrambles with no scoring, Wilson was able to secure the takedown. Following a restart, Wilson quickly turned Baez and won by fall at 1:25.

Coal Ridge’s Gage Clemons scored the Titans’ first points of the night with a takedown of Glenwood’s Oscar Lopez , as Clemons was able to get into a deep half, causing Lopez to fight off of his back. But Clemons was able to finish by pin at 1:01 to make the team score 24-6, Glenwood.

In the 182-pound match, both teams sent out their best wrestlers as Glenwood went with the 4A top-ranked and undefeated Myles Wilson, while Coal Ridge went with the 3A third-ranked Jacx Power. In the end it was all Wilson as he scored on a quick takedown at the edge of the mat, then turned Power three times in the first to make the score 11-0 heading into the 2nd. Wilson chose neutral and scored a quick takedown before locking up a cross-face cradle to score two more back points, ending the match in a technical fall 15-0 at 2:22.

The 195-pound match saw Glenwood’s Antonio Ordonez and Coal Ridge’s Couy Harrington face off. After an early double-leg shot converted for the takedown by Ordonez, Harrington was able to reverse off an attempted near-side cradle before Ordonez returned the favor after a restart, locking up his near-side cradle to secure the pin at 1:23.

At 220, a couple of young wrestlers squared off, with Glenwood freshman Mason Pardo and Coal Ridge freshman Kamen O’Donnell. After some pummelling in the middle of the mat, O’Donnell threw a headlock for the takedown before switching up to a half and securing the pin.

With both teams forfeiting at heavyweight, the team score at the turn back to the light weights was Glenwood 35, Coal Ridge 12.

In the 106-pound match, Glenwood freshman Max Burrell fought off a couple of attacks from Coal Ridge’s Braxton Hauser before scoring on a nice single-leg and switching off to a double, before then scoring three back points on a chicken-wing. Hauser chose top going into the second period and had a cross-face cradle locked up but was unable to convert it to points before Burrell reversed Hauser to his back for the fall at 2:52.

At 113, Coal Ridge’s Kyler Jones came out and scored a very quick takedown and two nearfall points over Glenwood’s Erik Krauth before Krauth was able to reverse to top and ride out the period. Krauth chose bottom to start the second period but was unable to score. After choosing neutral heading into the third period, Jones scored another takedown and three more back points to finish out the scoring for the match, winning by decision 9-2 in the only match of the night to go a full six minutes.

In the 120-pound match, Glenwood’s Mason Clark GS also wrestled up a weight and was able to secure a fall at 2:52 over Coal Ridge’s Jared Richel. Clark scored several takedowns and several cradles before finally finishing with a deep half for the pin.

At 126, Glenwood’s Felix Cano was the last Demon wrestler to move up in weight. Cano scored on a quick double-leg and then scored nearfall points three separate times before winning by fall at 1:46 over Coal Ridge’s Lane Plumer.

The final match of the night saw Glenwood’s Riley Prough and Coal Ridge’s Eric Devora square off in the 132-pound match. Prough scored five takedowns, allowing Devora to return to his feet for the first four, before finishing the match — and the dual — with a fall at 1:21.

“Coal Ridge came out to compete, and our wrestlers did a great job of answering,” Glenwood assistant coach Miles Cook said. “Several of these matches could have easily gone the other way. We’ve been talking in the room a lot about keeping the pressure on and minimizing the damage from small mistakes, and it was great to see them go out and execute.”

Glenwood will travel to Adams City tonight for a dual, before traveling to the Soeby Spartan Classic duals at Berthoud High School on Saturday. Next week the Demons will compete at Eagle Valley on Thursday before returning home Friday night with Fruita Monument.