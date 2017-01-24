Glenwood turns in strong weekend showing on mat | PostIndependent.com

In a weekend full of wrestling, the Glenwood Springs Demons turned in a strong showing despite having two tournaments in three days.

On Friday, Glenwood faced off with Adams City, but in a tough matchup the Demons fell short by a score of 53-15.

Starting things off in the 152-pound match, Adams’ Gavin Deaguero picked up a 12-2 decision over Glenwood’s Amos Wilson before Adams’ Jack Armijo pinned Glenwood’s Oscar Lopez in the 160-pound match to get the Eagles off to a fast start against the Demons.

In the 170-pound match, Glenwood was forced to forfeit the weight class, setting up Myles Wilson in the 182-pound match.

The standout Glenwood senior quickly dismantled Adams’ Thomas Olson, pinning him in just 59 seconds to get Glenwood on the board. Looking to continue the roll for the Demons, Antonio Ordonez was able to pick up a win by forfeit in the 195-pound weight class, but things would get much more difficult from there for the Demons.

In the 220-pound match, Adams’ Casimiro Vazquez pinned Glenwood’s Mason Pardo 13 seconds into the match before Arnulfo Alvardo added a forfeit win over Glenwood in the 285-pound weight class to turn it over the lightweights.

Adams’ James Davis picked up a forfeit win at 106 before Noah Vigil pinned Glenwood’s Erik Krauth at the 2 minute mark, putting the Demons in a big hole.

In the 120-pound weight class, Glenwood’s Felix Cano picked up a 2-0 win by decision over Adams’ Blake Reichel before Nicholas Gonzales righted the ship for the Eagles in the 126-pound match, picking up an 8-3 decision over Glenwood’s Riley Prough.

At 132, Adams’ Jordan Griego picked up an 8-1 decision over Glenwood’s Joshua Sanchez before Joshua Deaguero picked up a major decision win over Glenwood’s Larry Flores, 17-3, in the 138-pound match.

In the final match of the day at 145, Adams’ Marquez Salazar picked up a 5-0 decision over Glenwood’s Juan Felan to wrap up the 53-15 win for the Eagles.

Looking to bounce back on Saturday, the Demons participated in the Soeby Spartan Duals at Berthoud, matching up with the Spartans in the first match of the day.

Against Berthoud, Glenwood squeaked out a 29-23 win to get the tournament off to a great start.

In the first match of the day at 132, Berthoud’s Austyn Binkly topped Glenwood’s Mathew Flores by technical fall, 19-2, before Flores’ brother Larry picked up an 8-2 decision over Berthoud’s Matt Bailey in the 138-pound match.

At 145, Berthoud’s Isaiah Garcia topped Felan by decision, 8-2, before Amos Wilson secured a forfeit win for Glenwood in the 152-pound match.

Following a double forfeit at 160, Berthoud’s Wyatt Larson picked up an 11-3 decision over Glenwood’s Ordonez in the 170-pound match.

At 182, Myles Wilson won by forfeit before a double forfeit was called at 195.

In the 220-pound match, Pardo won by forfeit before both teams forfeited at 285, setting up a pivotal match at 113.

In the 113-pound match, Berthoud’s LT Torres topped Krauth by technical fall, 20-3 , before Cano bounced back for Glenwood, winning by decision (5-2) over Berthoud’s Miguel Sarmiento in the 120-pound match.

Prough wrapped up the match at 126 with a technical fall win (15-0) over Berthoud’s Brock Leypold to give the Demons the win.

Following the win over Berthoud, Glenwood drew a matchup with the Elizabeth Cardinals. Much like the match with Berthoud, it was a tight one for Glenwood, but ultimately the Demons came up short by a score of 39-23.

Starting things off against the Cardinals in the 138-pound match, Elizabeth’s Jared LeCuyer picked up a 4-2 win in sudden victory over Larry Flores before Elizabeth’s Ryver Gaudreault pinned Felan in the 145-pound match at the 1:29 mark.

In the 152-pound match, Elizabeth’s Nathaniel Gaskell won by forfeit before both teams forfeited at 160.

In the 170-pound match, Elizabeth’s Abe Leonard pinned Ordonez at the 1:56 mark before Myles Wilson was able to get the Demons on the board with a pin on Elizabeth’s Gage Dauenbaugh at 1:19.

After Wilson’s win at 182, both teams were forced to forfeit at 195 before Pardo picked up a Glenwood win by forfeit at 220.

In the 285-pound match, both teams had to double forfeit, turning things over to the top of the weight class. In the 106-pound match, Elizabeth’s Kris Kramer won by forfeit, setting up Will Erzen’s win by fall at 4:29 over Krauth in the 113-pound match.

Cano then got the Demons back on track with a win by technical fall (15-0) over Elizabeth’s Patrick Wesley before Prough closed out the match at 126 with a win by fall at 1:05 over Elizabeth’s Brewer Winkle.

Following the loss to Elizabeth, Glenwood went on a winning streak to close out the tournament, topping Mountain View (40-36), Resurrection Christian (54-12) and Roosevelt (43-24) to close out the weekend on a strong note.

The Demons will hit the mat once again on Thursday, traveling to Eagle Valley for a TRI dual with the Devils and the Steamboat Sailors at 5 p.m.