Glenwood vball wins first league title in 13 years

On the road Saturday afternoon for a big 4A Western Slope League showdown with the Steamboat Springs Sailors, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls volleyball team battled through a tough four-set affair, coming out on top by scores of 18-25, 25-12, 25-19 and 25-18 to win the first league championship in 13 years, coming in just the first season under head coach Kehau Rust.

"It was awesome [to win the league championship]," Rust said. "We had a tough match today, but to come out on top like this feels great. Winning the league title is kind of just starting to sink in. For the girls to come through and play through injuries today and come out on top and accomplish our goal just feels great. There were quite a few tears coming out of them after the win.

"We didn't want them to have a huge celebration on the road in someone else's gym or be disrespectful at all, so we're going to have a nice celebration before practice this week."

With the win, Glenwood improves to 16-2 (10-2 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons will travel to Grand Junction Tuesday for a non-conference game against the Tigers before traveling to Coal Ridge Friday and Saturday for the Coal Ridge Invitational.

VOLLEYBALL

COAL RIDGE 3, GUNNISON 2

Hitting the road Saturday afternoon for a long trip to Gunnison, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls volleyball team found itself locked in a tough battle with the Cowboys before eventually emerging in a five-set win, coming out on top by scores of 23-25, 25-13, 25-8, 24-26 and 15-8 to finish the season undefeated in 3A Western Slope League play.

Against the Cowboys, senior Paige Harlow finished the regular season strong, recording 15 kills, four aces and four blocks, while freshman middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp chipped in with nine kills and seven blocks.

Junior Alexa Wiescamp added eight kills in the win.

Junior setter Kenzie Crawford had a big game for the Titans, dishing out 36 assists and six blocks, while seniors Emily Wright, Santana Martinez and Cheyanne Williams added 24, 21 and 10 digs in the win, while Santana chipped in with four aces.

The Titans will travel to Vail Mountain Tuesday for a non-conference matchup with the Gore Rangers before then hosting the Coal Ridge Invitational Friday and Saturday in New Castle against Valley, Pagosa Springs and Glenwood Springs.