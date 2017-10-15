Glenwood Wedhorn wins PI’s Female Athlete of the Month award

A fierce competitor on the court and a quiet, shy soul off it, Glenwood senior hitter Tye Wedhorn fit the mold perfectly for what the Post Independent looks for in a student-athlete for the monthly award.

On the court, Wedhorn has put up one of the best seasons in the 4A Western Slope League, recording a league-high 220 kills as the Demons have put together a tremendous season, sitting at 14-2 (8-2 4A Western Slope League) on the season. When not rising high above the net for her signature booming shot at unsuspecting defenders, Wedhorn hits the school books just as hard as the volleyball, putting up a 4.0 to start her senior year at Glenwood.

He accomplishments on the court in her final season, as well as in the classroom made her an obvious choice for the PI's September Female Athlete of the Month award.

"I think this is pretty cool to win, because I feel like people don't notice me as much," Wedhorn said following a recent practice inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium. "It's kind of cool to know that people are watching me and noticing what I'm doing this year, not just at my own school, but in the whole valley."

On her third coach in four years, Wedhorn has taken her game to a whole new level, becoming one of the most complete players in the valley in volleyball, which has set her up for a shot at playing collegiately following her graduation from Glenwood.

The improvement in her game, which she plays year round, came when the now-senior realized she wanted to play volleyball at the college level a few short years ago. Blessed with the ideal height and power for a hitter in college, Wedhorn has made good on that decision to push towards a chance to play at the next level.

"Once I realized I wanted to play this game at the next level, I really started to work hard and changed my mentality," Wedhorn said. "I used to be so nervous and when I'd mess up or have an error, I'd get in my own head and start playing tight, which made it harder for me to play like myself. That's mainly what I've been trying to work on the most this year, because you have to be mentally strong to play in college. I'm not really sure when I decided I wanted to play volleyball at the next level, but we always would talk about it during club events. Just one day I realized I wanted to do this because it would be fun."

In her first two years on varsity, there was certainly potential there with Wedhorn, but after multiple coaching changes following her first two years with the Demons, Wedhorn — and the rest of the volleyball program — was searching for stability. Enter first-year head coach Kehau Rust, who seems to have unlocked not only Wedhorn's full potential, but the Demons' potential as a team as well.

"She's one of our big leaders, so the teams plays the way she plays," Rust said. "If she's messing around, the team messes around, but when she's serious they follow her lead. She has to know when she steps into the gym that she's setting the atmosphere. She knows that, and that's been apparent all season. She matures more and more every single day. I knew from open gyms back in the summer that I knew she was going to be heads above other players in this league and in this valley, and now it's about getting her to go farther than our little league."

When not on the court, Wedhorn is buried deep in her school books, which she takes very seriously and is shy to talk about. Having the ability to be a great student in the classroom and a great player on the court has helped make the senior a leader that a veteran group tends to look to in tough spots. Interestingly, the fear of failure is what has driven Wedhorn the most in school, dating back to second grade.

"I don't know why I'm like that, but I'm just scared to fail," Wedhorn said. "I've always been scared to fail because it's always bothered me that if I can't pass something in school, how am I going to be able to do something harder than school in my future for the rest of my life. So I feel like school is one of the easiest things in my life, so I should be able to do well with it."

Despite being in her final year of high school, the senior isn't sure what she wants to study in college, or do for a career as an adult, Wedhorn currently enjoys history at Glenwood Springs.

Away from school and sports, the senior can't truly get away from competition. The owner of seven horses, Wedhorn once competed in rodeo as a kid. Now, she tries to do it for fun when she has a chance, because it's relaxing and stress-free.

Wedhorn and the Demons look to close in on a three-way tie for first place in the 4A Western Slope League standings with just two games left in the league schedule, starting with the Palisade Bulldogs on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.