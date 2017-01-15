Glenwood wins Tri Duals, Rifle finishes 6th at Soda Ash Tourney | PostIndependent.com

On the road for a tri dual at Grand Valley High School Thursday night, the Glenwood Springs Demons wrestling team went 2-0 against Hotchkiss and Grand Valley, topping Hotchkiss by a score of 39-33 before topping Grand Valley 56-22.

The Demons wrestled Hotchkiss first, starting in the 138-pound weight class. This set up a potential marquis matchup in the final bout at 132, with Glenwood’s Riley Prough v. Hotchkiss’ Colton Hall.

Prough came into the match ranked sixth in 4A on the latest On the Mat rankings, while Hall came in ranked first in 2A. Hotchkiss is also ranked third as a team in the 2A rankings.

At 138, Glenwood sent out Larry Flores (14th in 4A) to face Colton Deluzio (seventh in 2A). Flores scored the first takedown and then put Deluzio on his back three times with a leg ride to go up 11-0 after the first period.

In the second period, Deluzio chose top but was quickly reversed by Flores before being pinned in 2:25.

In the 145-pound weight class, Glenwood’s Joaquin Garcia lost by decision, 6-2, to Hotchkiss’ Chase Hiatt. At 152, Glenwood’s Amos Wilson got off to a fast start v. Hotchkiss’ Jace Peebles, with a takedown and a two-point nearfall in the first period to lead 4-0 going into the second. Peebles chose down to start the second, where Wilson was able to put the match away with a pin at 2:51.

Second-ranked Hotchkiss 160-pound wrestler Wade Katzdorn spent only 31 seconds on the mat, pinning Glenwood’s Vincent Villegas, before Glenwood forfeited at 170 pounds.

Hotchkiss’ Parker Katzdorn didn’t spend a lot of time on the mat either, as he won by pin over Antonio Ordonez at 182 in 1:29 to make the team score 21-12 Hotchkiss.

In the 195-pound match, Glenwood’s Myles Wilson, top-ranked in 4A at 182 pounds, scored with a short-arm dump at the edge of the mat and on the restart was able to turn Hotchkiss’ Devin Curtis (ninth in 2A) for the pin at 1:06.

At 220, Kevin Chaves (sixth in 2A) was too much for Glenwood’s Mason Pardo, scoring a quick takedown and fall in :37. In the heavyweight match, Glenwood’s Jesse Duplesys squared off with Joseph Nault (seventh in 2A). Duplesys went right to work, locking up a bear hug and lifting the heavyweight off the mat and taking him straight to his back for the quick fall at :33.

In the 106-pound match, Glenwood’s Max Burrell won by forfeit, and at 113 Hotchkiss’ Jamal Helm controlled the match with Glenwood’s Erik Krauth. Krauth did a great job of staying in the match and keeping it to a decision, bringing the team score to 30-30.

At 120, Glenwood’s Felix Cano won by pinfall at 1:13 over Taylor White, making it Glenwood 36, Hotchkiss 30. Mathew Flores then faced off with 10th-ranked Chris Lovato at 126.

Lovato got off to a fast start, going up 5-0 after the first period, and after swapping reversals in the second, also scoring nearfall points to go up 10-2 after two periods. Flores kept battling into the third and appeared to wear down Lovato, as Lovato was called twice for stalling to give Flores a penalty point.

Lovato would hang on to win, 12-7, over Flores, sending the two teams into the final match between Prough and Hall with Hotchkiss trailing Glenwood 36-33.

Coming off of a tough loss last Saturday, Prough came out on fire, fending off an early shot by Hall and countering for the takedown. After a Hall escape, Prough scored another takedown as time expired in the first to go up 4-1. Prough chose neutral to start the second and scored a quick blast double for two, gave up an escape and scored on another blast double before riding out the period to go up 8-2.

In the third period, Hall chose top and rode very tough for two minutes but was unable to turn Prough with a chicken-wing, leaving the final at 8-2 and the team score at Glenwood 39, Hotchkiss 33.

“Everyone on the team went out and battled in this dual, and every kid made a great contribution to the final score,” Glenwood assistant coach Miles Cook said. “Hotchkiss is a very tough team, and we feel really good about the outcome of the dual.”

In the final match of the night, Glenwood faced off with host Grand Valley.

Starting off at 145, Garcia fell to Grand Valley’s Jonathan Pena by major decision 11-2. At 152, Glenwood’s Amos Wilson pinned Grand Valley’s Carlos Flores, coming out of a scramble from their feet with a deep half-nelson, putting Flores away in 1:34.

In the 160-pound match, Glenwood’s Vincent Villegas battled through two periods, creating some scrambles but was unable to capitalize on them, ultimately giving up the pin at 4:52 to Grand Valley’s Chance Taylor.

After a Glenwood forfeit at 170 to Grand Valley’s Levi Nolan, Glenwood’s Myles Wilson scored three quick takedowns before finishing the match with a pin at 1:59 over Grand Valley’s Michael Kelly.

Glenwood scored forfeit wins at 195 (Antonio Ordonez), 220 (Mason Pardo) and 285 (Jesse Duplesys) to make the score 30-16, Demons.

Glenwood continued to build their lead after making the turn back to 106, with Burrell pinning Grand Valley’s Alyx Renteria at 2:34. Grand Valley’s A.J. Serna (fourth in 3A) was able to pin Krauth at 1:44.

The best matchup of the dual came at 120, as Cano (eighth in 4A) squaring off with Grand Valley’s JT Latham (fifth in 3A). Cano scored the first takedown off of a Latham shot and was able to turn Latham for three at the end of the period. After Latham deferred choice to the third period, Cano chose down but had to work very hard for his points, finally scoring a reversal at the one minute mark of the period before riding out the period.

Latham chose neutral to start the third period but was unable to capitalize on his choice as Cano scored a takedown before giving up an escape. Cano scored on a blast double and was able to turn Latham, finishing the match there. Cano won by major decision, 14-1.

At 126, Mathew Flores won by technical fall 20-5 over Grand Valley’s Hector Arzate, while Prough followed suit with a technical-fall over Grand Valley’s Isiah Tigert, 16-0.

Larry Flores nearly made it a triple as he was leading 11-2 before pinning Grand Valley’s Nathaniel Chapman to close out the dual, leading the Demons to the win, 56-22.

“We were really happy with how our team stepped on to the mat last night,” Cook said. “They wrestled with a lot of confidence and intensity. They wrestled very physical, but also very smart matches staying out of trouble. Hotchkiss is known for their cradles, and we were able for most of the night to stay away from cradle situations. They were able to keep the tempo up, and I think that played in our favor in several matches.”

RIFLE FINISHES SIXTH AT THOMAN SODA ASH MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Wrestling in the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Tournament Saturday, the Rifle Bears finished sixth overall after wrestling in eight matches.

Starting off the day, Rifle squared off with Green River, falling 61-18.

Maxx Demann pinned Green River’s Chance Anderson in the 160-pound match at 5:59, while Alex Cordova pinned Green River’s Payton Tucker at 2:59.

Adan Perez picked up the final team points for Rifle with a pin in 5:51 over Gabe Bunderman.

In the second match of the day, Rifle took on Cheyenne East, but again the Bears came up short, falling by a team score of 51-21.

Against Cheyenne East, Rifle’s Carlos Esparza picked up a 9-7 decision over Cheyenne’s Shawn Smith, before Colt Rohrig added onto the Rifle lead, topping Bryton Winchell by 7-4 decision.

Brian De La Rose picked up a win by fall over Jamis Lopez at 4:00 to extend the Rifle lead, before Cordova (6-1 decision) and Cauy Smith (win by fall at 1:23) wrapped up the scoring for the Bears in the loss.

Following a third round bye, Rifle matched up with Douglas High School. The Bears would come out on the short end again, falling by a team score of 52-30.

Demann picked up his second win by fall at 5:20 over Dax Read before Cordova followed up with his second pin of the day, falling Chance Dutcher at 3:39.

Perez would add his second win by fall over Robbie Dulmus at 5:56 before Smith pinned Cayden Dowse at 2:38.

Rohrig would close out the match with a quick pin of Hazen Walmsley 46 seconds into the first period to close the gap against Douglas.

After a close loss to Douglas, Rifle bounced back with a dominating win over Jackson Hole, 51-18.

De La Rosa picked up a win by forfeit before Demann (pin at 5:44) and Cordova (pin at 3:28) added to the Rifle lead.

Griffin Ebeler added to the Rifle lead, topping Buddy Bragg by 6-2 decision before Perez added his third win by fall of the day, this one coming at 1:40 of the first period.

Smith then pinned Rylee McCollum at 3:33 before Talon Cordova and Rohrig wrapped up the match with wins by forfeits.

Against Kelly Walsh High School in the fifth match of the day, Rifle fell by a score of 57-18 as Rohrig, Demann and Cordova were the only ones to pick up wins for the Bears.

Looking to get back on track against Riverton, Rifle again had a rough go of things, falling by a score of 53-18 as De La Rosa (pin at 1:18), Cordova (win by forfeit) and Rohrig (pin at 1:59) were the only ones to get the Bears on the board in the match.

Wrestling for bronze, Rifle came through with a win over South, 42-30, as Smith pinned South’s Tyler Wilken at 1:07 and Rohrig pinned Dominic Dominguez at 3:16.

Dillon Tiffany added a win by forfeit before De La Rosa pinned South’s Luke Brown at 1:24. Cordova and Ebeler picked up wins by forfeit before Perez closed out the match with a pin over South’s Robert Hernandez at 1:59, setting up a matchup with Lander Valley.

Against Lander Valley, Rifle was knocked off by a score of 45-32 as Rohrig got Rifle on the board four matches in, winning by forfeit before De La Rosa picked up a win by fall at 1:24 over Slater Coffee.

Demann added a win by decision (10-9) over DeAundre Velarde to close the deficit, before Cordova picked up a technical fall win, 15-0, over Brody Dempster.

Brayant Esparza and Perez closed out the match for the Bears, winning by forfeit at 195 and 285.