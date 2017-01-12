Glenwood wrestling ties for first at Mead Duals | PostIndependent.com

This past weekend at the Mead High School Maverick Duals in Mead, the Glenwood Springs Demons wrestling team finished 4-1 and in a three-way tie for first at the duals, capping off a successful return to action following the holiday break. Glenwood would ultimately finished third after tie-breakers, but Felix Cano (120, 5-0) and Myles Wilson (182/195, 5-0) lead the way on the mat for Glenwood, turning in perfect individual weekends.

Freshman Max Burell (106), sophomore Mathew Flores (126), senior Riley Prough (132/138), sophomore Joaquin Garcia (138/145), senior Larry Flores (138/145) and junior Antonio Ordonez (182/195) all finished the day with four wins.

In the first match of the day, Glenwood took on the Mead junior varsity, which was filling in for a team due to a late cancellation. Against Mead’s junior varsity team, Glenwood raced out to a 54-0 lead before a forfeit in the 170-pound match and a couple of dropped matches late in the dual rounded out the final score with Glenwood coming out on top, 66-18.

In the second match of the day, Glenwood took on a shorthanded Wheat Ridge roster, which couldn’t overcome some of the forfeits they had to take, giving Glenwood a 55-12 win.

In the third match of the day, Glenwood squared off with the Eaton Reds, ranked 12th in 3A in the last On the Mat rankings. The dual featured several matchups between ranked wrestlers, starting with the 120-pound match between Glenwood’s Cano (11th in 4A) and Eaton’s Hayden Gavette (9th in 3A).

Cano scored on a takedown in each of the first two frames and had an escape in the third to win by decision, 5-1. At 132, Glenwood’s fifth-ranked Prough scored on an early takedown and won by fall in 57 seconds over Eaton’s Ariel Rodriguez (11th in 3A), while the 138-pound match saw Glenwood’s Flores (14th in 4A) score a slew of takedowns and near-fall points early over Ty Garnhart (11th in 3A) to win by major decision, 19-8.

With pins by Mathew Flores (126) over Jackson Contreras and Joaquin Garcia (145) over Logan Bean, Glenwood raced out to a 25-0 start before Eaton brought the dual back within reach with a win at 160 pounds as Eaton’s Isaiah Salazar topped Glenwood’s Amos Wilson, along with forfeits at 160 and 170.

Perhaps the marquee matchup of the day was in the 182-pound match with Wilson (1st in 4A) and Jake Sandau (2nd in 3A). Wilson controlled the match start to finish, winning by technical fall (19-4) early in the third period. With a Glenwood forfeit at 220 and Eaton forfeits at 285 and 106, the dual was out of reach for Eaton, but was capped off with a 13-5 win by Glenwood’s Erik Krauth over Eaton’s Armando Munoz. Krauth scored two reversals and three 3-point nearfalls to control the match after giving up an early takedown.

Taking on the Mead varsity in the fourth match of the day, the score was tight from start to finish.

Starting at 126, Mathew Flores scored an early takedown and back points before finishing the match with a pin at 1:56 over Mead’s Ethan Trevino. Mead followed up with a Jeremy Ashton decision over Riley Prough 13-9 in the 132-pound match. Prough led 9-6 entering the third period but Ashton scored seven unanswered points on an escape, takedown, and two 2-point nearfalls to close out the match.

After a forfeit for Glenwood’s Joaquin Garcia at 138, Larry Flores wrestled up a weight at 145 and won by pin (1:40) over Jeremiah Cortez to make the score 18-3 Glenwood.

Amos Wilson for Glenwood gave up a pin at 5:59 to Caleb Mendez, and Gino Mujick pinned Glenwood’s Vincent Villegas at 160, followed by a Glenwood forfeit at 170 to give the lead to Mead, 21-18.

Myles Wilson put Glenwood back in front with a pin at 182 over Joey Garcia, and Antonio Ordonez pinned Mead’s Evan Hansonat in the 195-pound match to swing it back to Glenwood at 30-21. Glenwood dropped the next four matches, with a forfeit at 195, Luis Miromontez pinning Jesse DuPlesys in the 285-pound match, Max Burrell dropping a close decision 9-7 to Emilio Chavez in the 106-pound match and Krauth giving up a technical fall 19-2 to Blake Morgan in the 113-pound match to put the dual out of reach.

Cano would pin Caleb Damencio in 22 seconds to round out the dual as Mead held on in the end 41-36.

In the final match, Glenwood topped Pueblo Central 46-29.