Glenwood XC boys place 15th in 4A state meet

Competing in the 4A state cross country meet Saturday morning at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys cross country team battled its way to a 15th-place finish in all of 4A out of 20 teams, scoring 387 points. In the 4A boys meet, Palmer Ridge won the state meet with an impressive 77 points.

For Glenwood, junior Henry Barth led the way for Glenwood, placing 32nd in the state meet with a time of 16:47.20, finishing just over a minute off the pace of Valor Christian sophomore Cole Sprout, who won the state meet with a time of 15:42.10.

Along with Barth, Glenwood junior Gavin Harden placed inside the top 50 for the Demons, crossing the finish line in 49th-place with a time of 17:01.50, narrowly avoiding falling outside of the top 50 after an impressive fall season for Glenwood under head coach Justin Baum.

Joining Barth and Harden for Glenwood at the meet was senior Ian Richardson, who placed 93rd overall with a time of 17:48.10, while freshman William Berkheimer capped off a great freshman season with a time of 18:06.00 to finish 105th in his first state meet. Senior Mathew Thrun turned in a 108th-place finish with a time of 18:09.90, while junior Bryce Risner (112th, 18:12.00) and senior William Kauffman (132nd, 18:57.30) wrapped up a good day for the Glenwood boys at the 4A meet.

In 3A, Rifle's standout female runner, senior Sarah Wagler, wrapped up a terrific career with the Bears by placing 21st in the state with a time of 20:03.60, finishing behind three Peak to Peak runners in first, second and third, which lead the school to the state championship with 82 points, 19 points ahead of second-place Steamboat Springs in the 3A girls meet. Aside from Wagler in the girls meet, Basalt saw freshman standout Sierra Bower place 35th with a time of 20:23.30, while senior Carly Robinson placed 54th in her final state meet for the Longhorns with a time of 20:51.40.

Rifle freshman Jonny Hernandez placed 83rd overall in his first career state meet, crossing the finish line with a time of 18:08.10 to cap off a great first season at the varsity level. The Classical Academy won the 3A boys meet with 82 points, while Battle Mountain won the 4A girls state title with an astounding 59 points, winning the state championship by a margin of 98 points.