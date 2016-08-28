Glenwood XC sweeps team titles at Longhorn Invite | PostIndependent.com

A strong contingent of Glenwood Springs boys and girls cross country runners completed the team sweep at the season-opening Basalt Longhorns Invitational Saturday, including a strong second-place overall finish by sophomore Henry Barth in the boys race.

Barth sprinted to the finish and dove over the line just ahead of Gunnison’s Colton Stice to lead the Demons with a time of 16:59. That was almost a full minute behind the blistering pace set by Southern Routt County’s (Soroco) Ben Kelley, who covered the 5-kilometer course at Crown Mountain Park, complete with two creek crossings, in 16 minutes flat.

Glenwood Springs finished first in the team standings with 37 points based on individual placement by the team’s top five runners. The Demons were followed by Gunnison with 50 points and Fruita Monument with 70.

Rounding out Glenwood’s top finishers were Benny Smith in fifth place with a time of 17:40, Mathew Thrun (eighth, 17:54), Gavin Hardin (ninth, 18:01), and Ian Richardson (13th, 18:09).

Gabe Marbas was the top finisher for the Rifle Bears in 15th with a time of 18:09.

Rifle’s Sarah Wagler won the individual title at the Longhorns meet with a time of 19:50, a full 40 seconds ahead of Soroco’s Chloe Veilleux who took second overall. Wagler’s teammate, Ashley Manera, was ninth overall in 22:06

Again, it was Glenwood Springs at the top of the team standings in the girls race, ahead of Gunnison and host Basalt.

The Lady Demons were led by Emily Worline in sixth place with a time of 21:45. Close on her heels was teammate Erica Diemoz in seventh place with a time of 21:48. Rounding at the Demon scoring was Sedona Kellogg (11th, 22:28), Claudia Hirons (12th, 22:38), and Peyton Bonsack (18th, 23:07).

Basalt junior Carly Robinson finished 14th overall in the girls race with a time of 22 minutes, 43 seconds.

Basalt junior Becca White was second among Longhorn runners, finishing 16th in 22:53, followed by sophomore teammate Megan Maley (22nd, 23:33), junior Stephanie Anglin (23rd, 23:34) and junior Jenna Curnow (25th, 23:42).