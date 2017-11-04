Glenwood’s Harden, Diemoz win Banzai Trail 5K run

A pair of Glenwood High School cross country runners, junior Gavin Harden and senior Erica Diemoz captured the race laurels at Saturday's 10th annual Banzai Trail 5k run in West Glenwood.

Harden came to the finish line of the hilly, off road trek with a time of 19 minutes, 4 seconds. Just behind Harden was Glenwood Middle School 8th grader Reid Swanson who recorded a 19:19 finishing time. New Castle's Josh Hejtmanek, always near the top of the race pack, was third overall at 19:46. Reid's brother Benny, a fifth grader at Glenwood Elementary, was fourth overall at 20:49.

Diemoz put in a swift time of 24:04 to best the ladies field and place 8th overall. Glenwood High School math teacher Anne Swanson was second for the women at 25:56. Rounding out the female podium was Glenwood's Judy Jetson at 28:20.

For the elder statesmen of the race, Rifle's Candelario DeLuera and Carbondale's Brad Palmer placed 9th and 10th overall in representing well the over 60 age category.

The race, which is a benefit for local animal shelters, attracted a field of 47 runners and walkers.

Top Twenty Overall *Denotes female: 1. Gavin Harden, 19:04; 2. Reid Swanson, 19:19; 3. Josh Hejtmanek, 19:46; 4. Benny Swanson, 20:49; 5. Warren Swanson, 22:22; 6. Steve Fuller, 22:40; 7. Jack Berkheimer, 23:27; 8. Erica Diemoz*, 24:04; 9. Candelario DeLuera, 24:33; 10. Brad Palmer, 25:06; 11. Johnny Utah, 25:39; 12. Henry Smith, 25:48; 13. Calvin Swanson, 25:55; 14. Anne Swanson*, 25:56; 15. Kuba Bartnik, 26:21; 16. Ben Like, 26:59; 17. Lauren Martin, 28:02; 18. Judy Jetson*, 28:20; 19. Laura Bahr*, 28:23; 20. Robin Schillert*, 28:25