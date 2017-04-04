Greg Holland, Rockies’ bullpen close out Brewers again in 6-5 win | PostIndependent.com

MILWAUKEE — New closer Greg Holland earned his second save in two days, Gerardo Parra hit a three-run double and the Colorado Rockies outlasted the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-5 victory Tuesday night.

Holland tossed a perfect ninth for the Rockies, who have opened the season with 8 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen. The former Royals reliever is back on the mound after missing the 2016 season following Tommy John surgery.

Parra and Mark Reynolds, a pair of former Brewers, look comfortable back in Milwaukee. Parra's bases-loaded double with the game tied at 1 in a four-run third inning put the Rockies ahead for good.

Reynolds, who is playing first base with Ian Desmond sidelined by a broken left hand, added an RBI double in the fifth.

Ryan Braun homered and doubled for the Brewers. His solo shot in the fourth on a pitch low and away in the zone landed among restaurant-goers sitting on a patio above left field.

Otherwise, the Rockies feasted on Brewers starter Zach Davies (0-1). The right-hander gave up six runs on nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Parra's single with one out and a runner on first in the fifth chased Davies. Reynolds followed with his run-scoring double down the third-base line that glanced off Hernan Perez's glove.

Travis Shaw doubled twice and had a run and two RBIs for the Brewers off left-handed starter Tyler Anderson. A left-handed hitter with a career .247 average against lefties, Shaw drew the Brewers within 6-4 with a run-scoring grounder in the sixth with runners at second and third.

Anderson (1-0) struck out eight and allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Rockies.

The Brewers had the potential tying run on third later in the sixth, but Orlando Arcia struck out swinging with two outs against reliever Carlos Estevez.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood, who had a franchise-record 1.69 road ERA last season, makes his first start of the season Wednesday night and his first appearance at Miller Park.

Brewers: RHP Wily Peralta, last season's opening day starter, makes his 2017 debut. Peralta had a 0.71 ERA in three appearances in spring training without recording a decision. He also allowed one run in a four-inning start on March 12 in his only appearance in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic.