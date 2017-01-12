Grizzlies return to action in full slate of games | PostIndependent.com

Returning to the ice for the first time since mid-December, the Glenwood Grizzlies hockey program got off to a great start in the new year, going a combined 9-7-1 across seven levels of competition.

Starting with the Yampah Mountain High School program, the Grizzlies went 2-1-0 over the weekend, topping Heritage 1-0 and Lewis-Palmer West by a score of 7-3 before losing to Cherry Creek 7-0.

Against Lewis-Palmer West, Yampah Mountain found the back of the net six times in the second period as Billet Porter got the Grizzlies on the board early off of an assist from Brody Bittner before Ryan Kotz followed up just 20 seconds later with a goal to give Yampah a 2-1 lead.

Following a Lewis-Palmer goal to tie the game at 2-2, Keenan Winger, Cassie Bittner, Erich Albrecht and Porter found the back of the net to put the game out of reach for the Grizzlies.

Travis Leahy added a third-period goal to seal the 7-3 win for the Grizzlies.

In Midget Major A action, the Glenwood Grizzlies faced off with the Hyland Hills Midget Major A team and dropped both games, 2-1, as Porter found the back of the net in each loss.

With roughly the same team between Yampah Mountain and the Midget Major A team, five games in one weekend was a tall task for the Grizzlies.

“We knew going into the weekend five games were going to be a challenge for us physically and mentally,” Head Coach Tim Cota said. “We played our grittiest and best hockey of the year in the two hard fought games against Hyland Hills. Everyone elevated their play in the fifth game, we played with a lot of passion, the coaches were proud of our boys. We’re close, we just need to bury the puck when we get those chances, we’re confident that time will come.”

Moving into action with the Grizzly Bantam A team, Glenwood went 3-0-0 over the weekend, topping Summit Bantam A in two games by a combined score of 12-2 before following up with a 6-0 win over Vail Bantam A.

In Game 1 against Summit, Colter Strautman scored a first-period goal to give the Grizzlies an early 1-0 lead before teammate Tysen Trujillo broke a 1-1 tie late in the second period to put the Grizzlies back on top. In the third period, Strautman, Trujillo and Max Mencimer capped off the 5-1 win for Glenwood.

In Game 2 against Summit, Braeden Carmichael netted two first-period goals, while Mencimer and Kobe Ottosen found the back of the net twice in the game as well, leading to the 7-1 win in dominating fashion.

Wrapping things up on the weekend against Vail in Game 3, Glenwood rolled to a 6-0 win as Carmichael again scored two first-period goals, while Sean Mooney, Luke Grimaldi, Mencimer and Strautman added one goal each. In net, Daelen Renzi stopped 15 shots in the shutout win.

At the PeeWee B level, Glenwood went 2-0 in weekend competition as the Grizzlies topped Craig by identical scores of 6-0 and 6-0.

Kale Tibbetts and Cooper Luetke scored first-period goals for the Grizzlies to set the pace before Ross Barlow added a goal in the second period to all but put the game out of reach. In the third period of game one, Jett Weatherred, Barlow and Kade Winger capped off the 6-0 win.

In game two, Luetke scored two first-period goals, while Matthew Roggie added a first-period goal of his own to make it 3-0 Glenwood after one period of play. Rohan Gerrald would add a second-period goal before Roggie would cap off the scoring with a third-period goal for the win.

In net for both games, Hunter Oger stopped a combined 16 shots to pitch back-to-back shutouts.

In Squirt B action, Glenwood went 2-0-1 against rival Aspen, winning both games 6-3 and 4-2 before tying 3-3 in the final game.

In Game 1, Glenwood raced out to a 2-0 lead after one period of play as Sam Rosenberg and Marek Senn found the back of the net to get on Aspen early. Brayden Dacuma would answer a second-period goal by Aspen with one of his own to make it 3-1 Glenwood through two periods of play. In the third, action would pick up as Aspen would cut the Glenwood lead to 4-3 before Jacob Barlow and Ian Cole sealed the win with late goals.

Against Aspen in Game 2 at the Glenwood Ice Rink, Dacuma would net a hat-trick for the Grizzlies in the 4-2 win, while Barlow added a late third-period goal, setting up a pivotal third game with Aspen.

In the final matchup, the two teams battled to a 3-3 tie as Glenwood battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to force the tie as Ryan Moskov scored in the second period to get the Grizzlies on th the board before Barlow would add two goals to the ledger.

In the final action of the weekend, the Squirt C Black team dropped both games following a long break by scores of 9-3 and 4-2 to Craig.

In Game 1, Jacob Stockdill and Lucas Scott found the back of the net for the Grizzlies in a tough loss as Glenwood found itself in a 6-1 hole after one period of play.

In Game 2, Glenwood received goals from Brady Luetke and Stockdill in the 4-2 loss as Catcher Davis stopped 12 of 16 shots.

“The kids were caught a little off guard in the morning game. With several weeks off it was almost like they forgot how hard you have to work in competition,” Head Coach Bryce Olson said. “We had a little refocusing session after Game 1, and by the time Game 2 started you could almost taste their grit. They were salty. They were confident, and they wanted to win. They came out flying in Game 2. They won the races and they won the battles along the boards. They did this consistently for three periods. They showed such tenacity and determination that in the end the scoreboard didn’t matter to us. It was a win in our book.”