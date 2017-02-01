Grizzlies shut out Cougars on ‘Pink the Rink’ night | PostIndependent.com

Hosting the Craig Cougars on Saturday night in Glenwood, the Glenwood Grizzlies Midget Major A team posted an 8-0 win over the visiting Cougars, but there was something different about Saturday night’s game.

The “Pink the Rink” night, created by Glenwood forward Billet Porter, was designed to help raise awareness for breast cancer in support of the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The event organized by Porter had a lot of people show up in support of the event, not only wearing pink, but also bringing pink treats to share. Along with fans in the stands, Glenwood players and even the officials wore pink during the event, which helped to collect money to donate to the Susan G. Komen foundation.

“I have four sisters and a mom and I want to make sure that they have resources available to them throughout their lives,” Porter said following the event. A student at Coal Ridge High School, Porter hopes that the event will be a tradition that will continue in the Grizzly hockey organization for many years to come. The Grizzly forward who hopes to go into the medical field as a radiologist, said that for now he plans to continue doing as much community service as possible in support of breast cancer as he believes it is the right thing to do.

“What a great night and what a successful night,” Glenwood team manager Joy Porter (Billet’s mother) said. “I can’t express how proud I am of Billet for arranging this special night. I am also grateful for such wonderful, supportive parents, coaches, and friends that came to the rink to support the cause. We have such an amazing hockey family and it was nice to see that carry over into the community.”

In the game itself, Glenwood ran away with the win early against the visiting Cougars as Grizzly forward Mat Thrun got Glenwood on the board just 1:41 into the first period on a power play goal off of an assist from Erich Albrecht to make it 1-0 Glenwood.

Just over a minute later, Reed Featherstone found the back of the net on the power play again, this time with Thrun — along with Kai Kanzer — dishing out the assist to make it 2-0 Glenwood early in the first period.

From there, Porter and Dylan Webster added late first-period goals to give the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead after one period of play.

In the second period, Brody Bittner, Ryan Kotz and Cole Houston all found the back of the net for Glenwood to make it 7-0 after two minutes of play, all but putting the game out of reach for Craig.

Alec Sloan’s third-period goal off of assists from Houston and Porter sealed the 8-0 win in which the Grizzlies out-shot the Cougars 44-5.

In net, Lucca Trapani stopped all five shots he faced for the shutout win over the visiting Cougars.