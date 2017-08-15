Grizzly hockey players compete overseas

Hockey is global game that continues to grow all over the world, and last weekend a group of five Glenwood Grizzlies hockey players had the chance to travel abroad to compete in a U15 AA/AAA tournament in Finland, known as the Finland Lions Cup. While in Finland, the Glenwood players played a big role in the Rocky Mountain Hockey Schools team claiming gold, becoming the first American team to win gold at the tournament.

Braden Carmichael, Anthony Guy, Daelen Renzi, Tysen Trujillo and Kobe Ottosen represented the Grizzlies as part of the Rocky Mountain Hockey Schools team that competed at the Lions Cup. All five Grizzlies were members of Glenwood's Bantam A team for the 2016-17 season, which went 18-0-0 last season with a +115 goal differential.

The RMHS team was made up of mostly RMHS players, but the program was able to work in the five Glenwood players for the overseas tournament.

In fact, RMHS has worked with the Glenwood youth hockey program since 2005.

At the Finland Lions Cup tournament, Glenwood's goalie development coach, Chad MacLeod, had the chance to serve as the head coach for RMHS, which is owned by Bryan Smith.

MacLeod had the honor of coaching with his father, Dan, in Finland, providing the two with a really cool father-son experience surrounding the game of hockey.

"It was a sincere pleasure having the opportunity to coach beside my son with such a great group of young men," Dan MacLeod said following the tournament. "The team that was put together by RMHS for this trip should be very proud of themselves for the end results and accomplishments in wining the gold [medal]. The team bought into two styles of hockey and showed drive and determination, which resulted in dedicating themselves with a very strong work ethic and respectful attitude, which was noted by many of the tournament directors in Finland."

In the cup, RMHS went 4-0-1 in pool play, scoring 26 goals while allowing just seven goals in the first five games of the tournament. Despite the strong start in Finland, RMHS finished behind Team GRIFK in the pool, as GRIFK went 4-0-1 with 35 goals scored and just six goals allowed.

In pool play, RMHS entered the first round of the tournament playoffs, picking up a 3-2 win over Team HRYA — which finished last in the tournament's U15 AA/AAA pool — to start the playoffs before falling to GRIFK 5-2 in the second game of the first round.

Despite the loss, RMHS regrouped and picked up a big 10-0 win over Team KJT HAUKAT, before then winning their next two games by a combined score of 11-0, knocking off Team Kurra (8-0) and Team HIFK Reds (3-0).

After picking up three straight wins to reach the gold medal game, RMHS saw themselves locked in a rematch against Team GRIFK, but this time RMHS was able to pick up a 6-2 win as Ottosen and Carmichael found the back of the net once each to help lead the team to the gold medal, while Carmichael added three assists, including the lone assist on the game-clinching goal.

"The group of boys that made up the RMHS team is special group," Chad MacLeod said. "They came together as a team and bought into the system and structure the coaching staff put into place for them."