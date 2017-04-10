Ice Queens return league trophy to Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com

After 12 years, the silver cup of the Colorado Mountain Women's Hockey League returned home to its very first owner. Last Sunday at the Eagle Ice Rink, the Glenwood Springs Ice Queens won the Women's Association of Colorado Hockey Mountain League championship, defeating The Violent Femmes in a hard-fought 1-0 game.

Glenwood won the inaugural title in 2005, in the first year the league was formed by several teams wishing to form their own competition on the Western Slope, rather than travel to the Front Range in the winter months.

This year, after a full 2016-17 season of play, Glenwood was seeded second of the nine Western Slope teams heading into the tournament.

They finished second overall in pool play Saturday night and advanced to the semifinal round. Sunday morning brought an all-Roaring Fork Valley semi-final game between Glenwood and the Aspen MP2s. Glenwood prevailed and had three hours' rest before facing 2015 champions The Violent Femmes of Eagle-Vail. The game-winning goal was scored by Galen Hoover of El Jebel, assisted by her teammates on "The Molly line," comprising Molly Jacober of Carbondale and Molly Moyer of New Castle. With Tanya Ferguson of Craig in net, the Queens held off several offensive rushes from the Femmes, including a last-ditch 6-on-5 push in the waning minutes when the Femmes pulled their goalie.

Finally, the buzzer sounded and the Ice Queens had won. Jubilance prevailed as the women hockey players celebrated their accomplishment.