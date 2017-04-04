Johnson scores winner in OT as Avs beat Blackhawks 4-3 | PostIndependent.com

DENVER — Erik Johnson went coast-to-coast to score at 1:57 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Johnson grabbed the puck near his goal, took advantage of a line change by the Blackhawks to cruise up the ice and beat goaltender Scott Darling with a nifty shot. It was Johnson's second goal of the season.

Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog had short-handed goals for the last-place Avalanche, who won for just the second time in 10 games. Mikhail Grigorenko tied it up early in the third period off a pass from Duchene.

Artemi Panarin, Marcus Kruger and Ryan Hartman scored in the second period for the Blackhawks to stake them to a 3-0 lead. They remain stuck on a franchise record-tying 24 road wins.