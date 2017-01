LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS | PostIndependent.com

GRIZZLIES HOSTING PINK THE RINK

The Glenwood Springs Grizzly Hockey Midget team is dedicating Saturday afternoon’s game to breast cancer awareness.

Head to the Community Center Ice Rink at 4:45 p.m. for Pink the Rink, when the Grizzlies host the Craig Cougars.

Players and officials will be sporting special pink uniforms and there will be pink-themed treats available. All proceeds from the event will be donated in to the Susan G. Komen foundation. Admission is free and open to the public.