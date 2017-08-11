LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS | PostIndependent.com

PYRO'S TRAIL RUN

Run or walk along stunning mountain trails through fragrant wildflowers, hopping streams, while honoring a fallen hero.

The 3.5K is a very beginner/family friendly trail, while the 7.7K offers more terrain and challenge, but the 13K Double Down is only for very experienced, fit trail runners as there is a steep 1,000-foot change of elevation.

After the run is a barbecue for all. All the proceeds go to the Pyro's Wing scholarship fund for future fighter pilots and military families. This event also honors Captain William "Pyro" DuBois, who lost his life when his F-16 crashed in Jordan defending our freedom. You can register for the run at: https://www.raceentry.com/races/pyros-push-it-up-trail-run/2017/register. For any questions contact Donna at pyrostrailrun@gmail.com or 970-876-2324.

GRAND VALLEY COACHING OPENINGS

The Grand Valley Cardinals and athletic director Dave Walck are looking for a head wrestling coach, head girl's soccer coach, assistant girl's soccer coach and an assistant track coach.

All positions have start dates in September or January to match up with the start of the new winter and spring seasons in Parachute.

For more information on the three openings at Grand Valley High School, visit http://www.garfield16.org.

GLENWOOD YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

Head Coach Rocky Whitworth and the Glenwood Springs varsity football team will host a youth football camp, Aug. 15-17, from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. at Stubler Memorial Field. Cost of the camp is $30 per athlete. Interested athletes and parents can head to gshsdemons.football to download the official registration form.

DOG DAY 5K RUN/WALK

The fifth annual Dog Day 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. The out and back course on the Rio Grande Trail is a benefit for the Colorado Animal Rescue.

Pre-registration for the race is $20 at coloradoanimalrescue.org, or by calling 947-9173. Day of race registration, which begins at 8 a.m., is $22.

The race will start at 9 a.m.