LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS

GLENWOOD RACE FOR LITERACY

The Glenwood Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy is October 7.

Run a half-marathon or 5K run/walk and take in the beautiful fall colors.

Best poker hand wins $100. The half marathon bus leaves at 8:15 a.m. with the 5K bus leaving at 9:30 a.m.

Registration is available day of race. For more information, call 970-945-5282 or visit http://www.LiteracyOutreach.org.

BANZAI TRAIL 5K RUN/WALK

The 10th annual Banzai Trail 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, November 4, at 10 a.m. in West Glenwood.

The scenic course takes runners into Ami's Acres Campground and along Storm King Mountain and Mitchell Creek Road, before a downhill finish on Donegan Road.

The entry fee is $15, with all proceeds going to help local animal shelters and the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt.

Race day registration begins at 9 a.m. at the starting area on Donegan Road, one block west of the Two Rivers Community School.

For more information, please call 970-945-0979.

2017 RAM CLASSIC GOLF TOURNAMENT

On behalf of the tournament committee, the coaches and athletes at Roaring Fork High School would like to express our sincere gratitude to those businesses and individuals who made this year's fundraising golf tournament a huge success.

A very special thank you goes out to our Corporate Sponsors: Alpine Bank, Bristlecone Mtn. Sports and Ferguson Enterprises.

Alden Richards of the River Valley Ranch Golf Course and his staff continue to be great hosts. Chef Philip Kendior and the staff at Pan and Fork restaurant provided another great lunch.

Thanks to everyone who golfed and donated, and thanks to the Sopris Sun, The Post Independent and KMTS for helping us promote the event.

Congratulations to the Berthod Motors team for winning this year's tournament. The members of the winning team were Candace Fritz, Craig Teter, Jeb Savage and Ray Cheshire.

Sincerely,

Larry Williams, Jade Bath and Marty Madsen