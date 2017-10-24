Local Sports Briefs

GLENWOOD DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT

The 2017 Flying Eagle Disc Society will host its season-ending "bag tag" event Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Glenwood Springs Golf Club, starting at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start, weather permitting. A player's meeting will be held at 1:45 p.m. The tournament will be a championship style, 18-hole layout with the added bonus of cart usage all day long.

Cost to play will be $20 per person ($10 greens fee + $10 cart fee) with the option to add another practice round in the morning for just $10 more. The shotgun start for the practice round will start around 9:30 or 10 am.

Registration will open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, to current society members only. Registration for nonmembers will open at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, with an additional $10 discounted club membership fee.

The field will be capped at 60 total players, so do not hesitate to jump on this opportunity before it fills. All players who preregister will also receive three entries into a prize giveaway drawing to take place on event day.

The Greenside Grill in the clubhouse will be open serving breakfast starting at 9 a.m. with food and drink available all day long including $2 draft PBR. Tag distribution will take place inside the restaurant following conclusion of the round.

COAL RIDGE TITANS VETERANS DAY ASSEMBLY

All veterans and their family members are invited to an hour-long assembly that begins at 3 p.m. Nov. 8. The assembly will take place at Coal Ridge High School to honor and thank all veterans.

After the assembly, veterans are invited to enjoy food and conversation at a small community reception hosted by the Titans' National Honor Society.

RSVP for the assembly by contacting Zach Meseke at 970-665-6748, or Hannah Zelasco at 970-665-6731.

10TH ANNUAL BANZAI TRAIL 5K RUN/WALK

The 10th annual Banzai Trail 5K Run/Walk will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in West Glenwood.

The scenic course takes runners into Ami's Acres Campground and along Storm King Mountain and Mitchell Creek Road, before a downhill finish on Donegan Road. The entry fee is $15, with all proceeds going to help local animal shelters and the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt. Race day registration begins at 9 a.m. at the starting area on Donegan Road, one block west of the Two Rivers Community School. Further Info. 945-0979.