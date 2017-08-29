New Castle’s Murray wins Ultra Beast Spartan Race in Breckenridge

New Castle resident and Glenwood Springs High School graduate Eddie Murray, 37, recently made the short trip to Breckenridge Saturday morning to compete in the Elite Ultra Beast Spartan Race on Breckenridge Mountain, where the local athlete came out on top in the competition in the pro series.

The Ultra Beast Spartan Race, which has the highest starting point of any Spartan race across the world, was 28 miles with 70 obstacles throughout the course as competitors climbed some impressive elevation throughout the event.

Murray not only took first place in the race, but also set a course record, completing it in five hours and 17 minutes.

"It is kind of an indescribable feeling," Murray said. "I've been doing these obstacle races for about six years now, and my ultimate goal in each race is to land somewhere on the podium. It was unreal to me that I was about to win the race on Saturday; I couldn't believe it was happening."

In the two-lap race, Murray was able to make a pit stop after lap one in a transition area to grab some water and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. During that transition time, Murray found out from a race volunteer that he was roughly a minute behind the leader, who had just left the transition area prior to Murray coming in for a stop.

"At that point I was like, 'whoa, I'm in this race. I have a chance," Murray said. "Coming in, my goal was to just finish this race, but once I found that out my whole strategy completely changed. I picked up the pace and really pushed myself."

About 45 minutes into the second lap, Murray said the leader finally came into view. Seeing first place right in front of him, the New Castle resident really started to push harder before finally taking over first place at the sand bag carrying obstacle.

"I am a little bigger than he was," Murray said. "So I was able to better handle the sand bags. Once I passed him, I was the one being chased, and I just really dug deep."

By winning the race, Murray qualified for the World Championship Spartan Race Sept. 30 in Lake Tahoe. He'll continue to train like he always done, with special help from his wife, Cherri, and his son, Wyatt, who Murray says have been instrumental in his training throughout the years.