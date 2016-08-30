Offense comes up big for Rifle | PostIndependent.com

Thanks to an 18-run inning in game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Palisade, the Rifle Bears’ girls softball team rolled to a two-game sweep of the host Bulldogs by scores of 26-4 and 15-1, pushing the Bears’ record to a sparkling 5-0 to start the year.

In their perfect start to the season, the Bears are scoring nearly 14 runs per game to take some pressure off the defense and pitching staff.

In game one against the Bulldogs, the 18-run inning shortened the game to just three innings, but in those three innings junior Claudia Abbott hit a grand slam and two singles while driving in six runs to pace the Bears.

Joining Abbott was sophomore Kaitlyn Jackson with a triple and two singles to go along with four runs batted in, while sophomore Shaeley Arneson added a triple, single, two walks and three runs batted in.

“The first inning I was especially pleased with the offensive output,” Rifle Head Coach Troy Phillips said. “It wasn’t like we scored all those runs behind walks; we were hitting the ball well and had some really hard shots, so it was very nice to see us start the game that way.”

Senior Alexus Hendee pitched two of the three innings for the win.

In game two, Rifle again rolled behind its dominating offense as sophomore Kaitlyn Harris singled and doubled to drive in three runs, while Jackson (two doubles) and Arneson (three singles) drove in two runs each.

Jackson pitched three no-hit innings for the game two win while Hendee pitched the final two innings.

Rifle will put its perfect record on the line, Friday, with a home game against Meeker at 4:30 p.m.