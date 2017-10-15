On the Fly column: Stay warm and dry on those cold fishing days

Colder temps are around the bend, but don't let brisk mornings deter you from getting out on the river. There are a few tips to keeping warm and staying out longer on the water. Most anglers despise fishing with gloves, but some days they are a requirement. We suggest always bringing two pairs; you never know when you might slip and put your hand into the numbing water.

Along with gloves, a small towel is also very beneficial. After landing a fish always take your gloves off — for the safety of the fish, but this also steers you away from getting your gloves wet. The towel comes into play after releasing the fish for drying off your hands before putting your gloves back on. A wet glove can be a frozen glove in the matter of minutes.

If you're one to fish all year long, do yourself a favor and buy a box of hand and toe warmers — you can never can have too many. Nothing beats getting those fingers and toes back to life than a steamy hand warmer. Putting a few in your boots, waders and jacket can make a world of difference on the coldest of days. Also try not to stand still for too long, keep wiggling your toes and moving around often to keep the blood flow going, and even getting out of the river every once in a while will do you some good.

When that dreadful day comes when your line guides on your rod begin to freeze, take your time "popping" out the ice — when you rush it can end up in a broken rod. Late fall and early winter fishing can be some of the best days you'll always remember; big fish seem to show up in runs you have fished all summer when the temps begin to drop. Get out, stay warm, and create some memories.

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at (970) 927-4374 or taylorcreek.com.