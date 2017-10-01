On the Fly column: Trout get voracious with the onset of fall

Just like that, fall is here. Leaves are starting to turn up in the high country, the heat is kicking on in the middle of the night, and more importantly, the fishing is about to ramp up around here. The shorter days and cooler temperatures kick our trout into high gear as they sense these changes, and a primal urge to feed on anything and everything takes over. This especially applies to the thousands of brown trout here in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Fall brings spawning season every year for brown trout, and they begin to pair up and create beds to spawn. Females will brush the river bottom with their tails to create a clean area for procreation, usually gravelly bottomed areas are preferred. Once eggs are deposited on the river bottom, males fertilize them, and tend to guard the bed with a vengeance. When you come across these clean beds this fall, be sure to give them a wide berth and cross downstream of them, if you need to cross the river. When we walk upstream of these beds, we cover the eggs with mud and moss, which prevents the eggs from developing properly.

As we mentioned last week, fall is the absolute best time to cast larger flies (streamers) here in the valley. This is primarily because of these aggressive behaviors that come along with spawning, in addition to the shorter days and cooler nights triggering the need to bulk up as reliable food sources begin to wane. The days of size-10 green drakes will soon be over, and soon there won't be much to forage for besides the occasional midge or winter stonefly.

As fall takes over here in the valley, be sure to spend some days on your favorite section of river. A section that was a little slow over the last few weeks just might surprise you. Keep an eye out for those beds, give them a wide berth, and don't forget the egg patterns for those opportunistic rainbows.

