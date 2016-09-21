Women share their outdoor journeys at Carbondale film fest | PostIndependent.com

For the second year, the No Man’s Land film festival is out to share the journeys and accomplishments of women in the outdoors.

The films run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Carbondale Community School. Advanced sale adult tickets are available at www.nomanslandfilmfestival.org and are $20 for adults and $10 for kids younger than 13. Day of show tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids.

With no sponsors thus far, the event is self funding. Proceeds from raffle tickets and beer will go toward a planned pitchfest to provide support for more films.

It’s all part of a vision that came to Aisha Weinhold when she was sailing one day.

“Seeing no women represented at this elite level made me realize either I wanted to be that person or create a platform where that existed,” she said. “So many people are bitching about how women are underrepresented in media, but nobody’s actually doing anything about it.”

Weinhold spent two years gathering content before she arranged a sold-out inaugural event. This year she had no trouble getting submissions, and some films were made specifically for No Man’s Land.

“I’d like to transition into being the catalyst for women making films,” Weinhold said.

Several of the filmmakers or featured athletes will be on hand at the event to talk to the audience. Other films will speak for themselves.

“I’m not really in the business to change people’s minds. I think that happens organically,” Weinhold said. “Unfortunately, feminism has a terrible rep, so instead of talking about it, I just invite people to be a part of it.”

Those who wish to discuss gender inequality will have their chance Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m., with facilitated discussions at ladies’ night at Ragged Mountain Sports and men’s night at Cripple Creek Backcountry.

The main event itself is open to all genders, though not pets.

“The idea is to empower women and men can be a part of that,” Weinhold said.

She thinks the outdoor adventure community is a good place to start.

“When you’re out in nature, you really recognize that you’re not in charge,” she said. “At the end of the day the mountain doesn’t care if you’re a girl or a boy.”