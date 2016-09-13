Pickleball tournament a big hit on Western Slope | PostIndependent.com

This past weekend at the Darien Pickleball Courts in Carbondale, local competitors took part in the Western Slope Pickleball Tournament, presented by Alpine Bank.

The third annual pickleball tournament was produced by the town of Carbondale Recreation Department and sponsored by Alpine Bank, Peppinos, Bonfire Coffee and The Village Smithy. Saturday’s competition had 44 competitors playing in the men’s doubles and women’s doubles, while Sunday’s competition had 34 competitors in the mixed doubles.

In the men’s 3.0 doubles, Doug Coffman and Mike Huck won the event, and Larry Martin and Thomas McCarten took second place.

Clyde Alberts and Doug Pratt finished third in the 3.0 doubles event.

Stepping up in competition for the men’s 3.5 doubles, James Darst and Dave Robertson won the event, while Jason Thraen and David Snearly finished second. Terry Norris and Jeff Hauser claimed third place in the consolation match.

Competing in the men’s 4.0 doubles, Ilias Satouev and Steve Smith won the event, capturing first place over Alan Laurette and Mike Leatherby, who finished second overall. Jed Pettit and Chris Fiedler rounded out the top three in the 4.0 doubles event.

Switching over to the women’s side of things, Bernie Darien and Jeanie Humble won the women’s 3.0 doubles, while Darlene Friedrichs and Ruby Osberg finished second ahead of Cindy Buck and Francesca Wright in third place.

In the women’s 3.5+ doubles, Christy Maron and Vicky Keleske won the event over Pat Nicholson and Joan Norris, who finished in second place. Charlene Darst and Diane Robertson rounded out the top three of the 3.5+ doubles event.

Sunday brought about mixed doubles competition, starting with the mixed doubles 3.0. David Snearly and Bernie Darien won the event over Doug Pratt and Martha Pratt, who finished second just ahead of Lonnie Busby and Alice Parker.

Jason Thraen and Pat Nicholson got over the hump in doubles after finishing second in men’s and women’s doubles, winning the mixed doubles 3.5 event as a team.

Mike Huck and Jan Huck finished second in the event ahead of the third place team of Terry and Joan Norris.

Rounding out pickleball action at the tournament was the mixed doubles 4.0, which James Main and Daria Harlow won. The team of Vicky Keleske and Jerry Santoro finished second overall, just ahead of the third place team of Jed Pettit and Christy Maron.