PREP ROUNDUP: Bears roll past Devils, win second straight league title; Titans and Rams win volleyball matches

With a chance to clinch its second straight 4A Western Slope League title Tuesday night in Eagle, the Rifle Bears girls softball team took care of business in impressive fashion, rolling to a 17-3 win on the road over the Devils.

Junior Kaitlyn Jackson saved her best performance at the plate for a big spot, hitting two 2-run homers Tuesday night, pitching a complete game in the process for Rifle. Jackson allowed one earned run and struck out five.

Senior shortstop Peyton Caldwell had a big game offensively for the Bears, recording two doubles, a single, four runs batted in and two runs scored, while junior Shaeley Arneson singled, doubled, was hit by a pitch and reached on an error. The junior scored four runs in the win, while stealing two bases.

Senior Claudia Abbott added two hits, a walk and reached on an error, while sophomore Delaney Phillips chipped in with a hit, a walk, reached on an error, scored three runs and stole three bases for the Bears.

With the win, Rifle improves to 13-4 (6-1 4A WSL) on the season. The Bears will travel to Basalt Thursday for the final regular season game before the start of the 4A playoffs.

VOLLEYBALL

Coal Ridge 3, Delta 0

Hosting the Delta Panthers Tuesday in New Castle at Coal Ridge High School, the Coal Ridge Titans girls volleyball team battled hard for a three-set sweep, winning the pivotal 3A Western Slope League matchup by scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-22.

Against the Panthers, senior Cassie Green built off of a strong match against Aspen last week, recording 14 kills and four blocks Tuesday against the Panthers, while freshman Taylor Wiescamp turned in one of her best performances of the season, recording 10 kills and six blocks. Junior Alexa Wiescamp chipped in with six kills for the Titans, while junior Kenzie Crawford led the way with 32 assists and six digs.

Seniors Emily Wright added 14 digs defensively, while seniors Santana Martinez, Cheyanne Williams and Jessica Feese added six digs each.

With the win over the Panthers, Coal Ridge improves to 8-0 (5-0 3A WSL) on the season. The Titans will travel to Grand Valley Thursday for a matchup with the Cardinals at 6:30 p.m.

Roaring Fork 3, Olathe 2

Taking on the Olathe Pirates Tuesday in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams girls volleyball team picked up a thrilling five-set win over the visiting Pirates, winning by scores of 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 15-25 and 15-11.

Sophomore setter Emily Broadhurst turned in a strong individual performance, setting up her Ram teammates for attack attempts, while junior middle hitter Gaby Santana came through with 13 kills in the five-set win. Lucia Penzel also had a strong game for the Rams, according to head coach Donna Bratcher.

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 2-9 (0-4 3A WSL) on the season. The Rams host Basalt Thursday at 6:30 p.m.