PREP ROUNDUP: Cardinals hang on for win over Bruins | PostIndependent.com

In a pivotal 3A Western Slope League matchup inside ‘The Nest’ on Friday in Parachute, the Grand Valley Cardinals girls basketball team was able to hang on for a tough 43-41 win over the visiting Cedaredge Bruins.

Against the Bruins, Grand Valley got off to a tough start, scoring just five points in the first quarter and six points in the second quarter to head into the half trailing the Bruins 19-11.

Making some halftime adjustments though, the Cardinals came out on fire, scoring 16 points in the third quarter as senior guard Kylyn Rigsby scored six points in the frame, while sophomore guard Shaya Chenoweth hit a three-pointer, a bucket and a free throw for six points of her own in the third, pulling Grand Valley to within one point, 28-27, heading into the final eight minutes of play.

In the fourth quarter, Rigsby scored 10 of the Cardinals’ 18 points as Grand Valley was able to outscore Cedaredge by five points in the quarter to pull off the 43-41 win at home.

For Grand Valley (7-6, 3-0 3A WSL), Rigsby finished with a game-high 20 points, while Chenoweth added 15 points. Senior forward Bailey Rowe added six points for the Cardinals.

Grand Valley will host Coal Ridge on Tuesday in a big 3A WSL showdown.

DELTA 52, COAL RIDGE 41

On the road for a tough 3A WSL matchup with the Delta Panthers, the Coal Ridge Titans girls basketball team came up short despite putting together a strong second half.

Coming out of the break trailing the Panthers 33-21, Coal Ridge found its groove offensively in the third as the Titans went on to score 15 third-quarter points, led by six points by senior forward Alexys Holder and four points from junior guard Santana Martinez.

Despite the strong third quarter offensively, Coal Ridge couldn’t slow down the Delta offense as the Panthers scored 19 points in the second half to pick up the 52-41 win in league play.

For Coal Ridge (2-11, 0-4 3A WSL), Holder and Martinez led the way with eight points each.

MOFFAT 50, ROARING FORK 28

Traveling to Craig to take on the Moffat County Bulldogs for the first — and only — time in the regular season, the Roaring Fork Rams got off to a slow start offensively and couldn’t quite put it all together against a tough Moffat girls team, falling by a score of 50-28 on the road.

Roaring Fork was able to score just 14 first-half points, but a third quarter of just four points did the Rams in on the night in the 3A WSL loss.

For the Rams (5-7, 1-2 3A WSL), sophomore guard Logan Erickson finished with a team-high eight points, while senior forward Cindy Salinas and senior guard Ashley Hall finished with seven and five points, respectively.

Roaring Fork will host the rival Basalt Longhorns next Friday in Carbondale.

Boys Basketball

ROARING FORK 57, MOFFAT 33

Taking on a physical Moffat County Bulldogs team on the road in 3A WSL play Friday night, the Roaring Fork Rams boys basketball team rolled to a 24-point win to get back on track following a tough loss Tuesday night to Coal Ridge.

The Rams scored in double-digits in every quarter, highlighted by 17 in the first quarter and 15 each in the second and third, pulling away from the host Bulldogs.

For Roaring Fork (9-3, 2-1 3A WSL), senior guard Jassiel Petetan finished with a game-high 16 points, while senior guard Aldo Pinela and junior forward Joe Salinas added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Rams will host Basalt on Thursday night in Carbondale in a rivalry matchup.

GRAND VALLEY 69, CEDAREDGE 45

Hosting the Cedaredge Bruins in a big 3A WSL game in ‘The Nest’ in Parachute, the Grand Valley Cardinals rolled to a 24-point win by scoring 20 points in the second quarter and 26 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the big league win.

The Cardinals got six points in the second quarter from junior guard Garrett Magee and eight points in the fourth quarter from junior guard Kade Hurst to pace the Cardinals’ offense.

For Grand Valley (7-6, 2-1 3A WSL), Hurst led the way with 16 points, while Magee added 11 points. Sophomore forward Indra Griggs chipped in with nine points for Grand Valley.

The Cardinals will host Coal Ridge at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a massive 3A WSL showdown.

COAL RIDGE 54, DELTA 51

In a tough matchup with the Delta Panthers in a place that is very hard to play, the Coal Ridge Titans were able to grind out a three-point win on the road to continue to roll through the 3A Western Slope League.

Trailing 28-27 at the half, Coal Ridge was able to score 27 points in the second half to just 23 for the Panthers.

Despite a quiet night from senior standout Hunter Gerber (eight points), the Titans were able to rely heavily on junior guard Brandon Herrera and sophomore forward Kevin DiMarco to pick up the big league win.

For Coal Ridge (9-5, 3-1 3A WSL), Herrera led the way with 18 points, while DiMarco added 11 points. Sophomore forward Payton White added eight points for the Titans.