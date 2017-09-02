PREP ROUNDUP: Cardinals tie with Thunderbolts 1-1, Rams romp past Bulldogs

On the road for the second game of the young 2017 season, the Grand Valley Cardinals and the Rye Thunderbolts squared off in a Saturday morning matchup in Leadville.

Against the Thunderbolts, the Cardinals battled throughout the 80+ minute game before ultimately tying 1-1, as junior Angel Garcia scored the lone goal for the Cardinals, giving him three in just two games this season.

With the tie, Grand Valley sits at 1-0-1 on the season under first-year head coach Rick Van Vleet. The Cardinals will have a week off before traveling to Jefferson County for a tournament Sept. 8.

ROARING FORK 7, MOFFAT COUNTY 0

Taking on the Moffat County Bulldogs Saturday morning, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys soccer team rolled to an impressive 7-0 win to improve to 2-0 on the season under head coach Nick Forbes.

In the win over the Bulldogs, freshman Alvin Garcia led the way for the Rams, scoring two goals and dishing out two assists, while junior Aidan Sloan added two goals and one assist for the Rams.

Junior Will Rose found the back of the net once in the win and added an assist, while junior Ronald Clemente added one goal for Roaring Fork.

Senior Marco Ramos closed out the scoring for the Rams with one goal, while junior Liam Laird, senior Edwin Candela and senior Camilo Guevara-Stone chipped in with one assist each.

Senior goalkeeper Jaciel Carreno made for stops in the win, including one on a penalty kick by the Bulldogs.

With the win, Roaring Fork sits at 2-0 on the season. The Rams will host the Delta Panthers Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

COAL RIDGE 5, SHERIDAN 0

Hosting the Sheridan Rams Saturday morning at 'The Pasture' in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys soccer team rolled to a 5-0 win on its home field for the first win of the season.

Just a few days after dropping a 4-1 decision to Delta to start the season, the Titans bounced back in a big way to pick up the 5-0 win as Kade Frees led the way with two goals, while Jordi Serna, Trace Apostolik and Daniel Flores added one goal each in the win.

"I think we learned from some mistakes from the Delta game and really utilized that one day of practice in between the games to make adjustments," veteran Titan head coach Michael Mikalakis said.

Jack Price, Ezequiel Vasquez, Issac Hinojos and Marcus Amaya added one assist each for the Titans.

With the win, Coal Ridge sits at 1-1 on the season. The Titans will travel to Rifle Tuesday afternoon for a matchup with the Bears at 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

WAGLER, COOMBS PLACED 2nd, 9th AT DEVIL'S THUMB HILL CLIMB

Competing in the Devil's Thumb Hill Climb Friday morning in Delta, Rifle senior Sarah Wagler and freshman Karisa Coombs turned in top ten performances for the Rifle cross country team as Wagler placed second with a time of 27:53.87, just 57 hundredths of a second behind Grand Junction's Dolcie Hanlon, while Coombs placed ninth with a time of 30:46.38.

Junior Ashley Manera, who qualified for the state meet last fall, turned in a 12th-place finish for the Bears with a time of 31:44.85, while junior Jasmine Sandoval placed 21st with a time of 35:07.73.

As a team, the Rifle girl's cross country team placed second in the meet with a team score of 81 points.

For the Rifle boys, freshman Jonny Hernandez turned in a 20th-place finish with a time of 26:36.81, while teammate Nicholas Heil placed 22nd with a time of 26:51.91.

Devon Wright turned in a 29th-place performance with a time of 28:20.21, while Eddie Medina placed 30th for the Bears with a time of 28:28.16.

The Rifle boys team placed fourth overall with a team score of 134 points at the meet.

BRICENO, THARP TURN IN STRONG DAYS FOR TITANS AT DEVIL'S THUMB HILL CLIMB

The Coal Ridge Titans' cross country team also competed in the Devil's Thumb Hill Climb in Delta Friday morning. Although the Titans didn't score enough points individual to qualify for team scores, senior Jose Briceno and freshman Libby Tharp had strong days for the Titans.

Briceno, one of the key returners this fall for Coal Ridge, turned in a 17th-place performance at the meet with a time of 26:27.70, while Tharp placed 23rd in the girl's race with a time of 35:32.33.