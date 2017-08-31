PREP ROUNDUP: Coal Ridge sweeps Ridgeway in season opener; Rifle and Coal Ridge soccer drop road games

On the road for a season-opening matchup against Ridgeway, the Coal Ridge Titans' volleyball team rolled to a three-set sweep by scores of 25-17. 25-14 and 25-13.

In the win, four girls have five kills apiece for the Titans as seniors Paige Harlow and Cassie Greene, junior Alexa Wiescamp and freshman Taylor Wiescamp led the way offensively for Coal Ridge.

Junior McKenzie Crawford had a strong game as the setter, turning in 21 assists and three aces, while senior Santana Martinez went 11-for-12 serving the ball with five aces for the Titans.

Along with her strong day at the net, Harlow went 10-for-12 serving, recording five aces as well to match Martinez for the team lead.

Defensively, senior Emily Wright led the way for Coal Ridge with 10 digs, while Martinez and Greene turned in eight and five, respectively. With the win, Coal Ridge starts the season 1-0. The Titans will host Paonia Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in New Castle.

EAGLE VALLEY 3, RIFLE 0

Taking on the Eagle Valley Devils Thursday evening on the road, the Rifle Bears' boys soccer team stuck with the Devils for much of the game before two late second-half goals from the Devils proved to be the difference.

Just two days after scoring two goals in a 4-2 loss to Roaring Fork to start the season, the Bears struggled to get any offense going, according to second-year head coach David Romero.

"It was a tough game," Romero said. "We couldn't manage to get any offense. You've got to give it to Eagle and their new coach; his boys dug deep down to get the last two goals in the second half."

With the loss, Rifle falls to 0-2 on the season. The Bears will host the Coal Ridge Titans Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference matchup starting at 4 p.m.

DELTA 4, COAL RIDGE 1

In a tough matchup against the host Delta Panthers Thursday evening, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys soccer team dropped a tough match on the road by a score of 4-1.

Senior Jordi Serna netted the lone goal of the game for the Titans as fellow senior Ezequiel Vasquez picked up the assist on Serna's marker.

"It was a tough game for the season opener," Coal Ridge head coach Michael Mikalakis said. "But I think that we learned a lout about our team and our needs moving forward."

With the loss, Coal Ridge sits at 0-1 on the season. The Titans will host the Sheridan Rams Saturday afternoon at 'The Pasture' in New Castle.

STEAMBOAT 4, GLENWOOD 2

On the road for a tough early-season 4A Western Slope League matchup wit the Steamboat Springs Sailors, the Glenwood Springs Demos' soccer team dropped a tough 4-2 decision after an hour-and-a-half weather delay due to lighting. Alonzo Pacheco and Leo Mirales scored the goals for Glenwood in the loss.

With the loss, Glenwood falls to 2-1 (1-1 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons will host Grand Junction next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. matchup with the Tigers.